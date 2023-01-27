MS Dhoni was in attendance at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi for the first T20I between India and New Zealand on Friday. After sweeping the ODI series, India won the toss and elected to bowl against the Kiwis, hoping to continue the winning momentum. During New Zealand's innings, former India captain Dhoni was spotted sitting in the gallery, along with his wife Sakshi. As the veteran wicketkeeper-batter waved at the camera with a smile, the Ranchi crowd broke into 'Dhoni' chants.

The video has been doing rounds on social media.

Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell produced commanding half-centuries as New Zealand posted a challenging 176 for six against India.

Conway also punished the left-arm pacer for a widish ball as New Zealand put up 23 in two overs.

Washington Sundar, however, got a lot of purchase from the wicket and soon saw the back of Allen and Mark Chapman (0) in the space of five deliveries to reduce New Zealand to 43 for 2.

While Allen paid the price for his daredevilry as after a six he tried to repeat the shot, only to be caught by Suryakumar Yadav at deep midwicket, Chapman was done in by a flatter delivery with Sundar taking the catch after diving full length to his right.

Conway, however, kept it going with two fours and a six off Umran Malik, who bled 16 runs in his only over.

Hardik brought himself back and tried to mix his bowling, using more cutters and slower deliveries as New Zealand reached 79 for 2 in 10 overs.

Conway used the slog sweep and his feet to pick up boundaries off Kuldeep and Hooda as New Zealand crossed the 100-mark in the 13th over.

Kuldeep then struck with a googly as Glenn Phillips went for a slog, only to be holed out by Surya at deep midwicket.

Daryl Mitchell then joined Conway and, after surviving two video referrels for a caught behind and an LBW, blasted Hardik for two maximums.

Conway, on the other hand, completed his fifty in the 16th over but was sent packing soon by Arshdeep with Hooda taking the catch at long-off.

Ishan Kishan then ran out new man Michael Bracewell (1) and Shivam Mavi had Mitchell Santner (7) caught by Rahul Tripathi as India seemed to have pulled things back.

However, Arshdeep conceded 27 runs in the last over, with Mitchell clobbering him for three sixes and a four.

(With PTI Inputs)

