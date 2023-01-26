The Indian cricket team has been facing a problem of plenty when it comes to young talent. Both Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul missed out on the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand but both Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill impressed everyone with their performances. Rajat Patidar was a part of the squad but did not get any chances to make his mark. When asked about his possible inclusion, skipper Rohit Sharma said that the team is currently following the plan they have charted ahead of the World Cup and as a result, some players may miss out on certain opportunities.

“If we can find space for him we will get him to play,” Rohit said after third ODI match against New Zealand. “Right now there is Kohli at No.3, Ishan Kishan at No.4 - he had sat out the last series after scoring a double century. At No.5 is Suryakumar Yadav, the whole world knows what he has been doing and then at No.6 there is Hardik Pandya. We want everyone to play but we cannot do that unless we find space for them.”

There were some reports that Patidar could make his debut in Indore considering it is his home ground but Rohit said that the team will be taking decisions keeping future tournaments in mind.

“I know maybe we could have played him in Indore. In Ranchi, Ishan will also say, let me play, I am from Ranchi. But that is not how it works, we go according to some plans. Everyone will get a chance. That is what we have told the boys, we will give you a chance to play whenever we can but that opportunity should arise, there are a lot of boys waiting in line,” Rohit added.

