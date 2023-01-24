Rohit Sharma scored his first ODI century in more than three years during the third encounter between India and New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday. The Indian cricket team skipper looked in tremendous form as he slammed 9 fours and 6 sixes to bring up the milestone in just balls. Rohit reached his half century in just 41 deliveries and the next 50 runs came in 42 balls. The last time that Rohit slammed a century in an ODI encounter was back in January 2020 during the match against Australia in Bangalore.

Rohit stitched together a brilliant 212-run partnership with Shubman Gill for the opening wicket, but the India skipper was dismissed by Michael Bracewell almost immediately after scoring the ton.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and opted to field against India.

The Kiwi side made one change with pacer Jacob Duffy replacing Henry Shipley, who made his debut in the first ODI of the series. India made two changes with captain Rohit Sharma looking to give the players missing out in the first two games crucial game time under their belt.

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj were rested for the game. Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal were roped in to allow them game time.

"We would have batted first, as a team we want to get out and play well. It is a great ground to play in, every time we come here it has been a good score. What is important is to give a chance to some of the new guys who haven't had a game and see how they go. We have got two changes - Shami and Siraj are out, Umran and Chahal are in," said Rohit Sharma during the toss.

India (Playing XI):Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Umran Malik

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy and Blair Tickner.

(With PTI Inputs)

