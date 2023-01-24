India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the Powerplay 1! On a length, on off. Nicholls works it wide of mid on for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off at 133.4 kph. Conway punches it to mid off for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Serves a length delivery on off. Conway fends it off the outside half of his blade towards point.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Nicholls fends it off the inside half of his blade towards the leg side and takes a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and on off. Conway drives it left of mid off and takes a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle. Nicholls pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! It's gone over the fence! A fullish delivery and outside off at 148 clicks. Conway throws his blade at it and the ball goes off the outside half of his blade over deep backward point for a maximum. Not a bad over from Malik but it has gone for 12 runs!
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! On a length, on off at 145.4 kph. Conway just punches it through the line over the bowler's head for a boundary.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off at 146 kph. Conway cuts it to the point fielder.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Touch shorter and outside off. Conway tries to punch it but gets beaten by the pace here!
8.2 overs (1 Run) A very full delivery and outside off at 144.6 kph. Nicholls tries to drive it but mistimes it towards the off side and takes a quick single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Malik starts off with a very full delivery, outside off. Almost a yorker, shaping into Conway. He looks to drive it but gets an inside edge towards the leg side and a single is taken.
Umran Malik is introduced into the attack.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short on middle. Nicholls goes for the pull shot but misses. Good bouncer to end the over!
7.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, around leg. Conway pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary for New Zealand! Short and on middle. Conway skips down the track a bit and half-pulls it towards deep square leg for a boundary.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Nicholls tries to pull it but misses. The ball goes off his body towards the leg side and a leg bye is taken.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Nicholls works it to mid-wicket.
7.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nicholls is taking on Thakur here! Good innovative batting this. A full delivery on off. Nicholls gets across to his left and scoops it over fine leg for a maximum. 50 comes up for the Kiwis!
6.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length, outside off and angling across. Conway lets it go.
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This will get Conway going! A fullish delivery shaping into middle. Conway just whips it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Lovely timing!
6.4 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length, on off. Conway defends it calmly again.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and shaping into middle. Conway fends it towards the leg side off the inside edge.
6.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! On a length and down the leg side. Conway tries to clip it but misses.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and on off. Nicholls drives it to mid off and takes a quick single as Rohit fails to gather the ball cleanly in the first go.
6.1 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery and outside off. Nicholls drives it to the point fielder.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery on middle. Nicholls tries to clip it but gets a leading edge towards covers for a single.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! Shortish and angling into leg. Nicholls pulls it towards deep backward square leg for a boundary.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Top edge but it flies all the way for a maximum! On a length, on off. Henry Nicholls gets across to his left and tries to scoop it but the ball goes off the top edge over the bowler's head for a maximum.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, on off. Nicholls heaves it to deep mid-wicket without much timing for a couple.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on leg. Conway works it to deep square leg for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Short of good length, outside off. Conway punches it to covers.
