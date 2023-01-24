India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Another cutter on a length on middle, Rohit Sharma punches this one down to long on and takes a single to retain the strike.
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Jacob Duffy bowls a cutter outside off, Rohit Sharma shimmies down the track and reaches out to the delivery. Thumps this one down the ground and clears the long off fence with ease for a maximum.
9.4 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Rohit Sharma pushes this one straight to cover for a dot.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HUGE! Jacob Duffy bowls this one short and at the batter, the ball sits up nicely for Rohit as he pulls this one in front of his body and deposits this one deep towards the square leg fence for a maximum.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and outside off by Jacob Duffy, Rohit Sharma picks the length early and pulls this one over mid-wicket for a boundary.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Jacob Duffy bowls this one slower and on a length on off, Rohit Sharma uses his feet and blocks this out.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Another back-of-a-length delivery at the stumps, Shubman Gill whips this one straight to mid-wicket. A tidy over by Blair Tickner.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Shubman Gill shuffles a bit and pushes this one down to mid on for a dot.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length outside off, Shubman Gill hangs back and punches this one straight to backward point.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Gill stays still his crease and blocks it onto the turf.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Full and at the pads, Shubman Gill clips this one straight to mid-wicket.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Rohit Sharma opens the bat face and guides this one down to third man for a single.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lockie Ferguson persists with short length and bowls this one outside off, Shubman Gill gets the width he needs and cuts this one through cover-point for a boundary. Shubman Gill is changing gears here and these are ominous signs for New Zealand.
7.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SHOT! Lockie Ferguson shortens his length and bowls this one outside off, Shubman Gill gets on his toes and slaps this one over backward point towards the short square fence for a maximum. Forget you or me, or the crowd, even Rohit, who's a master of this particular shot, cannot stop himself from admiring the execution.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lockie Ferguson misses his length and bowls a juicy full toss on off, Shubman Gill times the drive to perfection and gets it wide of mid off for another boundary.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back of a length around off, Shubman Gill stays in his crease and allows the ball to come to him. Steers this one to the left of third man and collects a boundary.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller outside off, Shubman Gill goes for the drive but gets beaten on the inside edge.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On a length outside off, Shubman Gill uses his bottom hand to drive this one on the off side but gets into his shot a bit early. Mishits this one to the right of mid off but the ball has enough legs on it to reach the ropes.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky but they all count! Blair Tickner serves this one on a length on off, Rohit Sharma looks to loft this one down the ground but gets a thick outside edge that goes through the vacant slip cordon for a boundary.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg, Shubman Gill clips this one to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Blair Tickner bowls this one touch fuller and outside off, Shubman Gill does not miss out as he drives this one on the up. Gets it wide of mid off and collects a boundary.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, at 137.8 kph, Shubman Gill punches this one along the ground but fails to get it past cover.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery around off, Shubman Gill gets behind and solidly defends this one out.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Blair Tickner starts with a loosener, bowls it short and outside off, Shubman Gill cuts this one to the left of backward point and collects a couple of runs.
Time for the first bowling change of the game as Blair Tickner replaces Jacob Duffy.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden over by Lockie Ferguson! Back of a length on off, Rohit Sharma pushes this one off the back foot to cover.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Rohit Sharma does not go reaching out to this delivery and leaves it alone.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Lockie Ferguson bowls this one full and outside off, Rohit Sharma goes for the drive away from the body without much foot movement. Rohit is lucky not to get an edge there.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery at the stumps, Rohit Sharma clips this one straight to mid-wicket.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, swinging into the batter, Rohit Sharma digs this one out to mid on for a dot.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish delivery outside off, a hint of away movement, Rohit Sharma looks to fetch this one from the crease but fails to get any bat on it.
