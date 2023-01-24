India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then, New Zealand will be pleased with the way they fought back with the ball towards the latter half. The onus is now on their batters to bat well and chase down this total. On the other hand, India would not be that disappointed with his total but their bowlers now have a task on their hands to defend this total. Will the Indian bowlers rise to the challenge? We will find out shortly. Back in a bit for the chase...
Despite Tom Latham calling it right and choosing to bowl first, the Kiwi bowlers failed to start well with the ball allowing India to get off to a flyer. The visitors kept bowling loose deliveries and were blown away by the onslaught of the Indian openers. However, once they broke the opening stand, they clawed their way back into the game during the last 20 overs of their bowling effort. They kept chipping in with wickets at regular intervals and did not allow India to gather any momentum. Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur did trouble them towards the end but they got rid of both batters before they could inflict any more damage. Lockie Ferguson Mitchell Santner went wicketless today but bowled economical spells. Jacob Duffy and Blair Tickner accounted for three wickets each while Michael Bracewell finished with a wicket to his name.
This has been a solid fightback by New Zealand and they have done extremely well to keep India under 400. At one stage, India were on course to post a total in excess of 400 but they end up with 385 on the board. Having been sent into bat first, India were off to a flying start courtesy of their openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Both batters notched up their respective hundreds and stitched a 212-run opening stand. However, once this partnership was broken, India lost their way in the innings and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The 54-run stand between Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur provided India with some much-needed impetus towards the back end of the innings. Despite failing to cross the 400-run mark, India have a challenging total on the board.
49.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Kuldeep Yadav is run out! A slower shortish delivery, around off. Yadav is beaten by the lack of pace as he tries to cut it. The ball goes off the bounce to the keeper and Malik charges to the batter's end for a bye. Yadav reacts late and tries to reach at the bowler's end but Latham throws it back to Ferguson and he whips the bails off. Kuldeep Yadav is well short of his crease. India end with 385/9 after 50 overs!
49.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! Back of a length, on off. Malik swings across the line but ends up slicing it off the outside half of his blade to deep extra cover for a single.
49.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off. Yadav slaps it to sweeper cover for a single.
49.3 overs (1 Run) A slower shortish delivery, outside off. Malik tries to slap it away but misses. The ball goes off the bounce to the keeper and the batters steal a bye.
49.2 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side, angling into middle. Malik goes for a big heave again but misses.
49.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off, Malik goes for a wild swing across the line but misses.
Lockie Ferguson will bowl the final over.
48.6 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and outside off. Yadav shimmies down the track and slaps it to deep extra cover for a couple. That brings up hundred for Jacob Duffy, he has given away 100 runs in his 10 overs but has also got three wickets to show for his efforts!
48.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Malik punches it to mid off for a single.
Umran Malik is the new man in.
48.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Oh, gone! Pandya holes out in the deep and Duffy gets his third wicket now! On a length, around off. Pandya goes deep in his crease and tries to power it down the ground. However, he does not get the middle of his blade and ends up hitting it off the inside half of his blade to long on where Conway takes an easy catch. Good knock from Pandya comes to an end!
48.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A full toss and Pandya takes full advantage of it! It is outside off and Pandya carves it towards deep extra cover for a boundary,
48.2 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY for Hardik Pandya! This is his role in the side and he has done it perfectly here! On a length, on middle. Pandya pulls it to deep backward square leg for a couple.
48.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another over that starts with a maximum! Short and outside off. Pandya cuts it and cuts it over point for a maximum.
Kuldeep Yadav comes out to bat.
47.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Tickner gets his revenge but it is a nice little innings from Thakur! Clever bowling this, on a length, on off. A slower delivery that does the trick as Thakur gets across to his right to scoop it. He, however, gets no timing or power behind this shot and ends up chipping it up in the air towards keeper. Latham takes an easy catch and Tickner gets his third wicket.
47.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Thakur is playing a good little cameo here! Short and on off. At a gentle pace of 128.1 kph and Thakur pulls it easily over deep square leg for a maximum.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single again! This is full and outside off. Pandya powers it straight to extra cover for a single.
47.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, angling into leg. Thakur works it to deep square leg for a single.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Pandya goes deep in his crease and tries to force it away but gets an outside edge to third man for a single.
47.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hardik Pandya is in his groove now! Short and on off. Pandya is waiting for it and just pulls it over deep mid-wicket without much fuss.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Slower and shorter, around off. Pandya pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 10 runs from the over!
46.5 overs (2 Runs) Couple of runs now! Goes fuller and on middle. Pandya works it right of long on but the fielder cuts it off and a tag-team effort keeps it to just two.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off. Thakur punches it to long on for a single.
46.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower and back of a length, it is way outside off and Thakur lets it go.
46.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Thakur dances down the track and goes for a big swing across the line but misses.
46.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thakur is once again showing his credentials with the bat here! Short and angling into leg. Poor delivery this with fine leg up and Thakur pulls it wide of short fine leg for a boundary.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Single to start the over! Shortish and on off. Pandya pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
45.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to end the over and India have got 17 from it! On a length and outside off. Thakur throws his blade at it and slices it over point for a boundary.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Brilliant fielding in the deep! This is full and around off. Pandya drives and drives it firmly down the ground. Mitchell at long on runs to his left and dives full-length to save three runs for his side as batters take just a single.
45.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! IN THE GAP! Shortish and around off. Pandya goes deep in his crease and pulls it right of long on for a boundary.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Short of good length and outside off at 115 kph. Thakur dabs it to backward point for a single.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle. Pandya goes for the pull shot and gets a top edge but the ball falls short of deep square leg and a single is taken.
45.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pandya finally launches one over the fence! Short and outside off. Pandya stays back and slaps it over long off for a maximum. Sheer power there!
Match Reports
- India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs New Zealand, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 50.0 overs, India are 385/9. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs New Zealand, 2023 today match between India and New Zealand. Everything related to India and New Zealand match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs New Zealand live score. Do check for India vs New Zealand scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.