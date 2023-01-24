India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
44.6 overs (1 Run) Short and at the batter, Hardik Pandya pulls this one to deep mid-wicket and retains the strike with a single.
44.5 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Shardul Thakur pushes this one to cover and takes a single.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length outside off, Hardik Pandya punches it to deep cover for a single.
44.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, Hardik Pandya looks to swat this one on the leg side but gets an under edge. Tom Latham behind the wicket dives to his left and gets a hand on it.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Full and straight at the stumps, Shardul Thakur drives this one firmly to long on for a single.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off by Blair Tickner, Shardul Thakur dabs this one straight to backward point for a dot.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Slower and full on off, Hardik Pandya tries to block this one out but gets an outside that rolls to short third man for a dot.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Mitchell Santner bowls this one slower and on a length outside off, Hardik Pandya gets beaten on the outside edge as the ball spins past him.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Slower and full on off, Shardul Thakur uses his feet and drives it down to long off for a single.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Short and quicker around off, Shardul Thakur can only push this one to point for a dot.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full at the stumps, Shardul Thakur watchfully blocks this one out on the off side.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Short and angling in on middle, Hardik Pandya knocks this one down to long on and takes a single.
42.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely placed! Blair Tickner bowls this one touch fuller and slower outside off, Shardul Thakur picks the length early and drives this one on the up. Manages to get it past the diving cover fielder and collects his first boundary.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Another cutter, full outside off, Shardul Thakur goes for the drive but mishits it to mid off for a dot.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Hardik Pandya taps this one off the back foot to cover and takes a quick single.
42.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, Shardul Thakur looks to defend from the crease but gets an outside edge that rolls to third man. Opens his account with a single.
Shardul Thakur walks out to the middle now!
42.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust! Blair Tickner bowls this one back of a length outside off from 'round the wicket, Washington Sundar stays in his crease to work this one on the leg side but gets in two minds and ends up throwing his blade towards the ball. However, he miscues it and ends up chipping up high in the air and only as far as backward point. Daryl Mitchell there runs backwards and completes the catch. New Zealand continue to chip away with wickets at regular intervals.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length angling into the pads by Blair Tickner, Hardik Pandya whips this one off his pads wide of deep square leg for a single
41.6 overs (0 Run) Short and quicker on off, Washington Sundar shuffles a bit and pushes this one to the left of the bowler.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Short and angling in on off, Hardik Pandya punches it down to long off for a single.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, full outside off, Washington Sundar leans forward and works it down to long on for a single.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery outside off, Washington Sundar uses his feet and drives it straight back to the bowler.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Slower and on a length on off, Washington Sundar can only push this one to mid-wicket for a dot.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, full on off, Hardik Pandya gets forward and drives this one wide of long off for a single.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, Hardik Pandya knocks this one down to long on and retains the strike with a single.
40.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slower and fuller outside off by Jacob Duffy, Hardik Pandya allows the ball to come to him and steers it wide of backward point. Gets it well wide of deep cover and collects a boundary.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length outside off, Washington Sundar opens the bat face to guide this one on the off side but gets an under edge that rolls to third man for a single.
40.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot by Washington Sundar! Jacob Duffy serves this one slower and back of a length outside off. Washington Sundar waits for it and punches it wide of mid off for a boundary.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Cutter on a length on off, Washington Sundar stays inside the line to work it on the off side but misses.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish delivery around off, Hardik Pandya stands tall and pulls this one along the ground to deep square leg for a single.
