India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Tickner fends it off the front foot.
Blair Tickner is the last man in!
39.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW Jacob Duffy reviews but to no avail! Yuzvendra Chahal bowls a slider at the stumps, Jacob Duffy gets forward to defend but plays down the wrong line. The ball strikes him on the front pad and the umpire raises the finger. Duffy sends it upstairs but the UltraEdge shows no bat and it is umpire's call on BallTracking. The onfield decision stands and New Zealand lose their 9th wicket.
39.3 overs (1 Run) Short and turning in on off, Mitchell Santner knocks it down to long off and takes a single this time.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Short and flatter on off, Mitchell Santner makes room and punches it straight to cover.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Short and around off, Mitchell Santner punches this one down to long off and does not take a single.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, full on middle, Jacob Duffy clips this one to deep square leg and batters decide not to take a single. So, it will be Mitchell Santner on strike at the start of the next over.
Jacob Duffy is the next man in.
38.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Rohit Sharma plucks this one out of thin air! Kuldeep Yadav bowls this one short and turning in on middle and leg, Lockie Ferguson stays in his crease and looks to work it on the leg side but closes the bat face early. The ball loops up aerially towards Rohit Sharma at mid-wicket. Rohit Sharma takes a few steps backwards and sticks out his right hand to complete the catch. Kuldeep Yadav has his third wicket and New Zealand slip further.
38.4 overs (2 Runs) Short and drifting at the pads, Lockie Ferguson goes back and turns this one towards fine leg for a couple of runs.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Short and turning into the batter from over the wicket, Lockie Ferguson punches it straight to Virat Kohli at cover.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Short and turning in on off, Lockie Ferguson cuts but cuts it straight to short third man.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Floated, full outside off, Lockie Ferguson blocks this one out on the off side.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full at the stumps, Lockie Ferguson pushes this one uppishly towards long on for a single.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Short and flatter around off, Mitchell Santner hangs on the back foot and knocks it wide of long off for a single.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Short and quicker on off, Lockie Ferguson punches this one wide of point and collects another single.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller on off, Mitchell Santner pushes this one from the crease to long off and takes a single.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Short and flatter on off, Mitchell Santner punches this one straight to Rohit Sharma at cover.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Full and quicker at the pads, Lockie Ferguson turns this one to short fine leg and takes a single to bring Mitchell Santner back on strike.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller around off, Lockie Ferguson taps this one to cover and rushes for a quick single. Yuzvendra Chahal fires a wayward throw at the non-striker's end that allows Ferguson to complete the single.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Short and on off, Lockie Ferguson pushes it back to the bowler.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full on leg, Mitchell Santner knocks it down to long on for a single.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Touch shorter and on leg. Ferguson works it to fine leg for a single.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and turning into middle. Lockie Ferguson works it to square leg.
Lockie Ferguson is the next man in.
36.2 overs (1 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Kuldeep Yadav sees the batter advance and fires this one full and quicker down the leg side. Michael Bracewell tries to sweep this one while moving and fails to get any bat on it. Ishan Kishan behind the wicket collects it cleanly to his right and whips the bails off in a flash. The leg umpire takes it upstairs and the replays show that Michael Bracewell is well out of his crease and has to make his way back into the shed. India will feel that this should be it for them to seal the series 3-0.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, full at the pads, Mitchell Santner leans forward and pushes it down to long on for a single.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Short and quicker on off, Mitchell Santner knocks it down to long off and retains the strike with a single. New Zealand continue to keep up with the run rate here.
35.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and on middle, Mitchell Santner has all the time in the world to rock back in his crease. Punches this one well wide of deep point for a boundary.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Short and angling in on middle and leg, Mitchell Santner can only push this one back to the bowler.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Short and at the stumps, Mitchell Santner blocks this one out on the leg side.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, Michael Bracewell gets down to sweep but gets an under edge that rolls past the keeper for a single.
35.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Michael Bracewell greets Washington Sundar with a maximum! Short and outside off, Michael Bracewell advances down the track and thumps this one over long on for a maximum.
Match Reports
