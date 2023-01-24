India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! Back of a length, angling into middle. Pandya works it to mid-wicket for a single. Another good over for New Zealand!
39.5 overs (1 Run) Touch shorter and around off. Sundar punches it through backward point for a single.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Pandya opens his bat face and guides it to third man for a single.
39.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Sundar steers it towards third man for a single.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Short of good length, on middle. Sundar fends it towards the leg side.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Sundar dabs it towards the point fielder.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Sundar cuts it to sweeper cover for a single. Just 2 from this over and a wicket!
38.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off. Sundar lets it go.
Washington Sundar comes in at number 7 for India.
38.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another wicket goes down and this is an important breakthrough! Suryakumar Yadav can be very dangerous if he gets going but the Kiwis have got rid of him and India lose their fifth! This is fuller and angling into leg. Yadav tries to work it towards the leg side but plays it a bit early and ends up chipping it up in the air towards long on. Devon Conway settles under it and takes it easily.
38.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Yadav fends it onto the turf.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, angling into middle. Pandya works it to square leg for a single.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Pandya cuts it to the left of extra cover fielder. He dives and makes an excellent stop!
37.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off. Pandya punches it to sweeper cover for a single. Just a single from the over!
37.5 overs (0 Run) Five dots in a row! Pandya needs to get going here! This is fuller and angling into off. Pandya drives it off the inside half of his blade to mid-wicket.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot, this is good from Lockie! Shortish and angling into off. Pandya punches it back to the bowler.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off. Pandya tries to cut it but misses.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and on middle. Pandya drives it to the mid on fielder.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, angling into off. Pandya fends it onto the turf.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Serves it fuller and on middle. Yadav drives it back to the bowler.
36.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Typical Suryakumar Yadav! Back of a length, on middle. Yadav gets inside the line of the ball and whips it over backward square leg for a maximum.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Slower length delivery on off. Yadav works it to mid on.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off. Pandya is underway with a punch towards sweeper cover as he takes a single here.
Hardik Pandya is the new man in.
36.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! New Zealand are chipping in with wickets at regular intervals now! Kohli departs! This is full and on off. Kohli makes a bit of room and tries to lift it over mid off. However, he fails to get the elevation and ends up hitting it to mid off where Finn Allen takes a fine catch. India need to be careful here, New Zealand have pulled things back nicely here!
36.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Kohli fends it towards the leg side.
35.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SKY gets his first maximum! Tossed up on off. Yadav slog-sweeps it well over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, on off. Kohli drives it to long on for a single.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Shortsh and on middle. Yadav works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Pitched on off and turning into Kohli. He skips down the track and somehow manages to work it to short fine leg for a single.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up on middle. Yadav sweeps and gets a top edge. The ball goes towards backward square leg for a single.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and on middle. Kohli knocks it to long on for a single.
Match Reports
- India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs New Zealand, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.2 overs, India are 299/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs New Zealand, 2023 today match between India and New Zealand. Everything related to India and New Zealand match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs New Zealand live score. Do check for India vs New Zealand scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.