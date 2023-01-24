India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
34.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye.
34.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Kuldeep Yadav bowls this one short and outside off, Michael Bracewell steps out but can only push it to long off for a single.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Short and angling into the batter, Mitchell Santner nudges this one to square leg for a run.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on leg, Michael Bracewell works this one to deep square leg and takes a single.
34.2 overs (3 Runs) THREE WIDES! Kuldeep Yadav fires this one full but down the leg side, Michael Bracewell misses the flick, Ishan Kishan fails to collect it and concedes a couple of runs more. Ishan Kishan is having a tough day behind the stumps.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full at the pads, Mitchell Santner clips it to deep square leg and takes a single.
Kuldeep Yadav is back on. Five overs for 32 runs and a wicket so far.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery outside off, Michael Bracewell gets across to work this one on the leg side but gets hit on the pads way outside the line of off stump.
33.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short of a length outside off, Michael Bracewell shuffles across and pulls this one on the leg side. Gets it over mid-wicket and collects a boundary.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Nails the yorker at the stumps from 'round the wicket, Michael Bracewell squeezes this one out to mid off.
33.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and at the batter by Umran Malik, Michael Bracewell picks the length early and swivels to play the pull shot. Does not time this one as he would have liked but gets it in the gap towards deep square leg and collects a boundary.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Umran Malik misses his length and bowls a full toss at the batter, at 147.9 kph, Michael Bracewell gets hurried and can only push this one to mid on.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, at 141.9 kph, Michael Bracewell stays in the crease and goes for a mighty heave but connects with thin air.
33.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Umran Malik fires this one on a length but down the leg side, Michael Bracewell leaves it alone and the umpire signals a wide.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Another bumper outside off, this delivery climbs after pitching and gets big on Mitchell Santner as he tried to cut this one on the off side.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Good bumper by Hardik Pandya! Banged in short and aimed at the batter, Mitchell Santner ducks under the delivery and lets it go through to the keeper.
32.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Short and on middle, at 132 kph, the ball sits up nicely for the batter. Mitchell Santner executes the short arm jab to perfection and collects a maximum towards the mid-wicket fence.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length at the batter, Mitchell Santner hangs back and defends this one from the back foot.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Another cutter, back of a length on off, Michael Bracewell pulls this one along the ground to deep square leg and takes a single.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off by Hardik Pandya, Michael Bracewell gets behind the line and blocks this one out.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Length delivery and at the stumps, Mitchell Santner solidly defends this one out down the wicket.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Umran Malik persists with back of a length stuff and bowls it on middle, Umran Malik blocks this one out off the back foot.
Mitchell Santner is the next man in.
31.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Umran Malik strikes and removes the set Devon Conway! Umran Malik serves this one back of a length on middle and leg from 'round the wicket, the ball does not bounce as expected. Devon Conway stays in his crease and ends up pulling this straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma at mid-wicket who makes no mistake. End of a brilliant knock by Devon Conway and he would be disappointed not to see his side home.
31.3 overs (0 Run) On a length at the stumps from 'round the wicket, Devon Conway drives it straight to mid off.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Back of a length on leg, Michael Bracewell gets beaten for pace as he tried to work it on the leg side. The ball comes off his pads towards square leg and batters cross for a single.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and at the batter, Devon Conway gets hurried and fends this one to fine leg for a single.
Drinks break. Conway has kept New Zealand in the game here! He, however, needs some support from the other end and Kiwi fans would hope that Michael Bracewell can come up with something closer to what he did in the first ODI. For India, Shardul Thakur bowled a brilliant spell and took three important wickets just when the partnership between Conway and Mitchell was brewing up. Can New Zealand take this game deep?
30.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Banged in short and outside off, Michael Bracewell stands tall and flat bats this one wide of long on for a boundary. Bracewell had timed it too well and it almost went for a maximum.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Slower and back of a length on off, Devon Conway punches off the back foot to mid off and takes a quick single.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length on off, Devon Conway dabs it off the back foot to backward point.
30.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slower bumper outside off, Devon Conway waits for it and pulls this one along the ground. Gets it through mid-wicket and collects a boundary.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss outisde off, Michael Bracewell frees his arms and drives it straight to mid off. A fumble by Rohit Sharma there allows the batters to cross for a single. Rohit gets hit on the knee as he tried to field that shot.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Cutter and fuller at the pads, Devon Conway tries to tuck this one fine on the leg side but misses. The ball comes off his pads and rolls to the right of the keeper for a single.
