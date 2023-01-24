India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.
34.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
34.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
34.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery and punished!
Suryakumar Yadav walks out to bat.
34.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Oh, dear! Terrible mix-up and Ishan Kishan is gone! This is a good little period for New Zealand and India are three down now. Duffy lands it on a length, on off. Kishan fends it towards the off side and sets off for a single but he then realises and there is no run there and stops in the middle of the pitch. Kohli though is also halfway down the track till then and continues to run through to the other end. Kishan also tries to go back but sacrifices his wicket for his senior partner as Henry Nicholls collects the ball, runs towards the bowler's end and kncoks the stumps off. Ishan Kishan walks back disappointed!
Run out check has been sent upstairs. Ishan Kishan seems to be in trouble here and yes, he has to make his way back.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Serves it full and outside off. Kishan drives it to the cover fielder.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Kohli punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
Drinks Break! The departure of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill has brought some respite to New Zealand. The visitors now need to slip in some quiet overs and keep the runs in check. On the other hand, India cannot afford to get bogged down and end up with a total lower than expected. With plenty of batting still to come, the hosts need to continue pressing on the accelerator. Also, New Zealand bring Jacob Duffy back into the attack.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, around off. Kishan drives it to the cover fielder. Good change of pace by Bracewell!
33.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cuts and cuts it in the gap! Short and outside off. Kishan cuts it hard through covers for a boundary.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length, on off. Kohli pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Touch shorter and on off. Kishan pushes it to covers for a single.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on off. Kishan fends it towards the off side.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and on middle. Kohli works it to deep square leg for a single.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle. Kohli punches it to long on for a single.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Tosses it up, around off. Kohli presses forward to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
32.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, on off. Kishan pulls it uppishly but well short of deep mid-wicket for a single.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off. Kishan works it to mid-wicket.
32.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's a first maximum for Kishan! Tossed up on off. Kishan kneels and slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Fires it quicker on leg. Kohli works it to deep square leg for a single.
31.6 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and around off. Kishan punches it through covers for a couple. 250 up for India!
31.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side again, on off. Kohli pushes it to long on for a single.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Touch shorter and turning into off. Kohli knocks it to mid-wicket.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off. Kishan cuts it to deep point for a single.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Angles it quicker and on off. Kishan pushes it to cover fielder.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it flatter and around off. Kishan punches it to point.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Touch shorter and on off. Kishan punches it to long on for a single. Only 3 from the over!
30.5 overs (0 Run) Dot again! Kishan needs to rotate strike here. Tosses it up on middle. Kishan plays it back to the bowler.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, on off. Kohli drives it to long off for a single.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Kishan is off the mark on his 9th delivery! This is full and on middle. Kishan sweeps it to deep backward square leg for a single.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air and turning into leg. Kishan pushes it left of the bowler.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off. Kohli pulls it to long on for a single.
