India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) Great over from Shardul Thakur! Just five from it! Short and close to the off pole. Conway tries to cut it but mistimes it to point for a single.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Conway punches it to cover.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Follows the bouncer with a yorker. On middle and Bracewell gets an inside edge onto his leg as he tries to force it away. A single taken as the ball rolls towards the off side.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Short and around off. Bracwell tries to pull it but fails to get any timing and hits it along the ground to mid on.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and on leg. Conway drives it to long on for a single.
29.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower and short delivery on off. Conway lets it go.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Bracewell skips down the track and tries to slap it away but mistimes it to mid on for a single.
28.6 overs (1 Run) A fuller one on off. Bracewell drives it to long off for a single.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker on leg. Conway tucks it to short fine leg for a single.
28.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WOW! This man is keeping Kiwis in the game here. Fantastic shot! Tossed up on off. Conway makes room, reaches the pitch of the ball and drives it over extra cover for a boundary.
28.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time he connects and tonks it into the stands! This is slightly fuller on off. Conway slog-sweeps it all the way over deep mid-wicket.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker on off. Conway blocks it off the front foot.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. Conway goes for a big sweep but gets a top edge and the ball falls just short of backward point.
With two left-handed batters out in the middle, India bring back Washington Sundar (4-0-25-0).
27.6 overs (0 Run) In the air...but safe! Short and on off. Bracewell tries to pull it but is hurried by this short delivery. The ball goes off the top edge and falls in the vacant area towards mid on.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls a bouncer on off. Bracewell ducks under it.
Michael Bracewell comes in at number 7 for New Zealand.
27.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Here we go.... Shardul Thakur with another wicket! This is turning out to be a match-winning spell from the Mumbai lad! Shortish and on middle. It is a cross-seam delivery and Glenn Phillips who tries to pull it gets a top edge. The ball goes high in the air towards the off side and Kohli settles under it to take an easy catch. Thakur got some intense advice from Rohit Sharma at the end of the last over whether this was the idea of Rohit or not, Shardul Thakur is surely doing the job for India!
27.3 overs (0 Run) Serves it fuller and on middle at 135 kph. Glenn Phillips clips it to mid-wicket this time.
27.2 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, outside off. Conway tries to punch it but gets an inside edge towards the leg side for a single.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Conway pushes it back to the bowler.
26.6 overs (2 Runs) Couple to end the over as Gill puts in a brilliant effort in the deep! This is full and on middle. Glenn Phillips flicks it to deep square leg. Gill runs to his right and puts in a full-length dive near the fence to save two runs for his side.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and on middle. Conway drives it wide of mid off for a single.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish again and outside off. Conway cuts it hard to point.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle at 140 kph. Glenn Phillips pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
26.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on leg. Conway works it to fine leg for a single.
26.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Glenn Phillips pushes it towards the off side for a single.
25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two boundaries in a row to cap off an eventful over! Short and on off. Conway pulls it hard through mid-wicket for a boundary.
25.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Conway in the meanwhile just continues to flourish. Shorter and around leg. Conway just helps it on it way to fine leg fence for a boundary.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Glenn Phillips punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
25.3 overs (0 Run) NO HAT-TRICK! Lands it on a length, on off. Glenn Phillips fends it from his crease.
Glenn Phillips is the new man in and will face the hat-trick ball.
25.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shardul Thakur is on a hat-trick! The man with a golden arm does the trick again! This is a slower low full toss, around off. Latham tries to drive it but plays it a bit early and off the bottom of his blade. The ball goes up in the air towards mid off and Pandya takes an easy catch. Shardul Thakur has changed this game in the matter of two deliveries and can he get a hat-trick here?
Tom Latham walks out to bat.
25.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Shardul Thakur provides an important breakthrough! Daryl Mitchell is not happy, but he has to walk back. This is short and on middle. Mitchell tries to pull it but seems to have got something on it on its way back to the keeper. The Indian players appeal but the umpire says no. India though take the DRS and the UltraEdge shows that Mitchell did get a glove on it. The decision will be overturned and New Zealand lose their third!
