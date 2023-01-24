India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish delivery on middle, Virat Kohli steers this one down to third man and rotates the strike.
29.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gorgeous shot by Virat Kohli! Blair Tickner bowls this one touch fuller at the stumps, Virat Kohli presents a full face of the bat and drives this back past the bowler. The fielder at mid on dives to his left but in vain.
29.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Blair Tickner bowls this one slower and into the wicket outside off, Virat Kohli does not miss out and pulls this one hard along the ground. Gets it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Back of a length at the pads by Blair Tickner, Ishan Kishan misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. The ball comes off his pads towards fine leg for a single.
29.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Blair Tickner loses his radar and bowls this one back of a length but down the leg side. Ishan Kishan leaves it alone and the umpire signals a wide.
29.1 overs (1 Run) On a length at the stumps, Virat Kohli pushes this one to the left of mid on and takes a quick single.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Full around off, Ishan Kishan drives this one straight to cover.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Slower and fuller on middle, Ishan Kishan defends this one with a straight bat.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Short and into the batter, Ishan Kishan watchfully defends this one from the crease.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Short around off, Ishan Kishan blocks this one out on the off side.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Ishan Kishan looks to cut this one too hard and ends up getting an under edge that rolls behind the wicket.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Short and angling into the batter, Virat Kohli goes back and works it to deep square leg for a single.
Ishan Kishan is the next man in.
27.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR! Shubman Gill departs and India lose two in quick succession! Blair Tickner bangs this one short and outside off, Shubman Gill stays inside the line and looks to slap this one on the off side. Skies this one high in the air towards backward point where Devon Conway settles under the high ball and does the rest. End of a fine knock by Shubman Gill and New Zealand will be relieved to see the back of him.
27.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dispatched by Shubman Gill! Blair Tickner bowls this one back of a length on middle, Shubman Gill picks the length early and executes the short arm jab to perfection. Deposits it deep towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and angling into leg. Gill tries to clip it but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off. Kohli punches it left of point where the fielder half-stops it with a dive. Single taken.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Slower and shorter, outside off. Kohli goes for the pull shot but misses.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length outside off, Shubman Gill hangs back and drills this one down to long on for a single.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, the ball keeps a bit low but Shubman Gill still manages to pull it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle and leg, Virat Kohli goes back and works it to square leg for a single.
26.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Michael Bracewell tosses this one outside off, Virat Kohli advances down the track and gets to the pitch of the delivery. Plays it with the turn and lofts it over long on for a maximum.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Touch shorter and on middle. Gill works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and on middle. Kohli works it to long on for a single.
Virat Kohli walks out at number 3!
26.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Michael Bracewell strikes and the 212-run opening stand comes to an end! The crowd is on its feet as Rohit Sharma walks off the field after a fantastic century here. Much-needed wicket though for the Kiwis and they would be looking to capitalise on it now. This is flatter and quicker on middle from Bracewell. Rohit Sharma stays still and tries to swing across the line. However, he fails to connect and the ball knocks over the stumps. Big wicket but Rohit Sharma would be slightly disappointed here, he could have easily got to double century from here!
25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! HUNDRED for Shubman Gill! The rich vein of form continues for the talented youngster! Blair Tickner bowls this one back of a length outside off, Shubman Gill looks to cut this one late but gets a thick outside edge that goes towards the third man fence for a boundary. Shubman Gill takes his helmet off and bows down to acknowledge the applause from the crowd and the Indian team.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on off. Sharma pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Shubman Gill hangs back and pushes this one to deep cover for a single.
25.3 overs (1 Run) HUNDRED for Rohit Sharma! The drought is finally over for the Indian skipper! Back of a length on middle, Rohit Sharma gets on top of the bounce and pulls this one along the carpet to deep square leg for a single. Brings up his 30th hundred in ODI cricket. Rohit Sharma was due for a three-figure score and he does not miss out today.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and angling into the batter, Rohit Sharma gets cramped as he tried to defend and gets hit on the gloves.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Blair Tickner starts with a back-of-a-length delivery outside off, Rohit Sharma punches this one straight to mid-wicket.
Match Reports
- India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.3 overs, India are 245/2. The live updates of India vs New Zealand scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs New Zealand, 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs New Zealand, 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs New Zealand, India vs New Zealand live score, India vs New Zealand scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs New Zealand, 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.