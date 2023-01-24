India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short, around off. Conway tries to pull it but gets beaten. 9 from the over! 202 needed now from 150 balls!
24.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Back of a length and it is way outside off. Conway tries to cut it but misses.
24.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! Fullish and outside off. Conway drives it beautifully through extra cover for a boundary.
24.4 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery on off. Mitchell drives it to long off for a single.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Conway cuts it hard to point. Suryakumar Yadav there fails to stop it cleanly and a single is taken.
24.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Mitchell works it to square leg for a single.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Risky single but Conway is in! This is full and on middle. Conway drives it to mid on and sets off for a single. The fielder at mid on fires a direct hit at the bowler's end. The leg umpire goes upstairs but replays show that Conway is well in.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Takes a single to retain the strike! Bowls it on middle and slower through the air. Conway goes back and punches it to long on for a single.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on middle and leg. Conway tries to reverse-sweeps it and misses to get hit high on the pads.
23.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and flatter. Mitchell knocks it down the ground for a single.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle. Conway punches it to long on for a single.
23.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gets to his century in style! What a knock this has been, absolutely top-class! A fuller one on off. Turning into Conway and he just slog-sweeps it well over deep mid-wicket again for a maximum. He need to make this into a big hundred.
23.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Conway sends another one over the fence! Tossed up, around off. Conway slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket into the second-tier in the stands.
22.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off at 146.6 kph. Mitchell tries to punch it but misses.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Slower and fuller on middle. Conway fends it towards mid off for a single.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and on off. Conway drives it to mid on this time.
22.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! This man is some player! Short and on off. Conway picks the length quickly and pulls it all the way over deep mid-wicket without much fuss.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off. Mitchell slaps it to long on for a single.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Conway punches it to deep point for a single.
Umran Malik (2-0-18-0) comes back on, replacing Kuldeep Yadav.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air and outside off. Mitchell fends it off the front foot nicely.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off. Mitchell punches it to the point fielder.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Chahal bowls it full and on leg. Conway skips down the track and drives it to long on for a single.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up on off. Mitchell drives it to long on for a single.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on off. Mitchell fends it off the front foot.
21.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This will give Mitchell some confidence! Short and turning away, outside off. Mitchell goes back and pulls it wide of long on for a boundary.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery on middle. Mitchell knocks it down to long on for a single.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up on middle. Mitchell fends it off the front foot.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and turning into leg. Conway pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker on off. Conway blocks it off the front foot.
20.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Conway goes over the top and that's a very good shot! This one is tossed up on middle. Conway dances down the track and launches it over long on for a maximum.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Touch shorter and on middle. Mitchell works it to square leg for a single.
Match Reports
- India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.1 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 386, are 184/2. The live updates of India vs New Zealand scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs New Zealand, 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs New Zealand, 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs New Zealand, India vs New Zealand live score, India vs New Zealand scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs New Zealand, 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.