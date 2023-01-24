India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full outside off, Rohit Sharma pushes this one down to long on for a single. Moves to 99 with this single.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Another shortish delivery on middle, Shubman Gill works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Short on leg, Rohit Sharma knocks this one down to long on for a single.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Rohit Sharma pushes this one off the back foot to point.
24.2 overs (2 Runs) Short and turning in on leg, Rohit Sharma gets inside and flicks it towards the backward square leg region. Henry Nicholls runs around to his right and keeps it to two.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Shubman Gill stays on the back foot and clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. This single brings up the 200-run stand between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and angling in on middle and leg, Shubman Gill punches it wide of long on but has to settle for a single.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Slower and short on middle, Shubman Gill looks to turn it on the leg side but gets an inside edge back onto his pads.
23.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Touch fuller outside off, Shubman Gill looks to slash this one on the off side but the ball keeps a bit low. Ends up getting an inside edge that goes to the left of Tom Latham behind the wicket for a boundary.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length at the batter, Rohit Sharma steers this one from the crease to third man for a single.
23.2 overs (0 Run) On a length at the stumps, at 146.8 kph, Rohit Sharma shimmies down the track and drives this one straight to mid off.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Lockie Ferguson bowls a cutter, back of a length on off, Rohit Sharma can only push this one back to the bowler.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Short and at the stumps, Rohit Sharma rocks back and pulls this one towards deep mid-wicket for a single. An expensive first over by Michael Bracewell.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Michael Bracewell sees the batter advance and bowls this one short on off, Rohit Sharma can only block this one out.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Full and quicker around off, Shubman Gill works this one wide of long on for a single.
22.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shubman Gill goes huge! Michael Bracewell tosses this one, full and at the stumps, Shubman Gill gets down on one knee and slog sweeps this one towards the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
22.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and outside off by Michael Bracewell, Shubman Gill goes inside out and lofts this one over cover for a boundary.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Michael Bracewell starts with a fuller delivery on off, Rohit Sharma gets forward and knocks it down to long on for a single.
Michael Bracewell is into the attack. This would be interesting, an off-spinner against two right-handers in a belligerent mood.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length at the batter, Shubman Gill helps this one fine but fails to get it past short fine leg.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery at the stumps, Rohit Sharma moves to the leg side and slaps this one towards cover. Henry Nicholls there dives to his left and keeps it to one.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery on off, at 148.4 kph, Rohit Sharma blocks this one out to backward point for a dot.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Lockie Ferguson nails a yorker on middle, Shubman Gill squeezes this one out to cover and takes a quick single.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, Shubman Gill cuts hard but straight to backward point.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length at the batter, Shubman Gill stays on the back foot and pushes it straight to mid-wicket.
20.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Daryl Mitchell lands this one on a length outside off, Rohit Sharma allows the ball to come to him and opens the bat face at the last moment. Guides this past short third man for a boundary. Rohit Sharma moves into the 90s with this boundary.
20.5 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Shubman Gill swats this one down to long on and takes a single.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Rohit Sharma hangs back and pulls this one along the ground to deep mid-wicket for a single.
20.3 overs (0 Run) A pacy delivery shortish on middle, Rohit Sharma works this one straight to point for a dot.
20.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! JUST OVER! Daryl Mitchell bowls this one slower into the wicket, and outside off, Rohit Sharma flat bats this one straight down the ground. Does not time this one too well but enough to clear the leaping Devon Conway at long on.
20.1 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, Shubman Gill gets forward and whips this one to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Match Reports
