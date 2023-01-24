India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, full around off, Daryl Mitchell gets forward and knocks it down to long off for a single.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Devon Conway stays on the back foot and clips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Conway has been hit on the grill of his helmet and the physio is out now on the field to check the southpaw! He looks fine though and is ready to resume.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Short and quicker at the stumps, Devon Conway tries to replicate the last shot but ends up getting a top edge. The ball hits him near his throat and he looks in some discomfort here.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and on leg, Devon Conway gets into the position early and goes for the reverse sweep again. Hits it uppishly but wide of Shardul Thakur at backward point for a boundary.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Short and turning in on middle, Devon Conway pushes it straight to mid-wicket.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Short at the stumps, Daryl Mitchell pushes this one straight to mid-wicket.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Kuldeep Yadav sees the batter advance and bowls it slow and short outside off, Daryl Mitchell looks to go down the ground but ends up getting an inside edge back onto his pads.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full on middle, Daryl Mitchell blocks this one out from the front foot.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Devon Conway goes back and clips this one off the back foot to deep square leg for a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) A loud shot but turned down! Kuldeep Yadav fires this on full on leg, Devon Conway goes for the sweep again but misses. The ball strikes him on the front leg but it was sliding down the leg side.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kuldeep Yadav serves this one full and on middle and leg, Devon Conway gets down on one knee and sweeps this one past short fine leg for a boundary.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Short and on leg, Daryl Mitchell pushes this one towards mid-wicket, gets it past Rohit Sharma and collects a couple of runs more.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Full and quicker on off, Daryl Mitchell pushes this one back to the bowler.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, slower and full on off, Daryl Mitchell leans forward and blocks this one out on the off side.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Short and at the pads, Daryl Mitchell works this one off the back foot to deep backward square leg for a brace.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Bye! Short and quicker on leg, Devon Conway gets inside to reverse sweep but misses. Ishan Kishan fails to collect it cleanly and concedes a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Short and turning away outside off, Daryl Mitchell punches this one from the crease to long on for a single.
Drinks break. New Zealand are off to a brisk start to this chase. They lost Finn Allen in the first over but Conway and Henry Nicholls made sure that they do not go under their shell and stitched a nice partnership. However, Kuldeep Yadav has provided an important breakthrough just few overs back with a wicket of Nicholls and that means that India are still in a better position than the Kiwis to seal this game. Conway though is looking good and if Mitchell can support him here, they can take this chase deep.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and quicker on middle and leg, Daryl Mitchell leans forward to defend but gets an inside that goes towards backward square leg for a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Floated, full on middle, Devon Conway gets forward and knocks it down to long on for a run.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Daryl Mitchell punches this one off the back foot to long off for a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full on leg, Daryl Mitchell defends this one off the front foot.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Tad fuller and on middle, Devon Conway works it to mid-wicket and takes a single.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Short and on middle, Devon Conway goes back and works it front of deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Bye! Missed stumping! Yuzvendra Chahal floats this one, full and at the stumps, Devon Conway steps out to go down the ground but gets beaten by the turn. Ishan Kishan behind the wicket misses as well and Conway gets a reprieve. The batters sneak in a bye as the ball rolls off the keeper's gloves to square leg.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and quicker on leg, Devon Conway reverse sweeps but fails to get it past backward point.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Full and at the stumps, Daryl Mitchell uses his feet and pushes this one down to long on for a single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and leg, Daryl Mitchell blocks this one out back to the bowler.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Daryl Mitchell is up and running! Floated, full around off, Daryl Mitchell brings out the reverse paddle and executes it to perfection. Gets it past short third man and gets off the mark with a boundary.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Yuzvendra Chahal starts with a flighted delivery, full around off, Daryl Mitchell pushes this one to cover.
