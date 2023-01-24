India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Touch shorter and on middle. Gill works it left of short fine leg for a single. Another tidy over from Santner!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off. Gill chops it to the point fielder.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Angles it flatter and quicker on middle. Gill works it to square leg this time.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Slower and shorter outside off. Sharma cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off. Sharma works it short mid-wicket.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Fires it quicker and flatter on leg. Gill works it to deep backward square leg and a single is taken.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, angling into middle. Gill works it wide of long on for a single.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Angles it fuller and on middle. Sharma drives it nicely to long on for a single.
18.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Sharma punches it to covers.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOU BYES! Nothing going New Zealand's way here! On a length and outside off. Sharma tries to force it away but misses. The keeper misses it too and the ball runs away towards the fence.
18.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle. Gill tucks it towards the leg side for a single.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back to usual stuff after a tidy last over! This time courtesy of a misfield, this is the last thing Kiwis want! A fuller delivery on middle. Gill works it towards cow corner and Conway running to his left, reaches it but fails to collect it cleanly and the ball deflects towards the ropes.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery and outside off. Gill drives it to deep extra cover for a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Sharma cuts it to deep point for a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Sharma makes room and Santner bowls it wider outside off. However, the umpire calls it wide.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Good over so far! An arm delivery on middle. Sharma tucks it towards the leg side.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Touch shorter and on off. Sharma pushes it to cover fielder.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Serves it a bit slower and fuller on middle. Sharma drives it back to the bowler.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls a trademark delivery, flatter and quicker on off. Gill drives it to long off for a single.
Time for Drinks! It is all one-way traffic at the moment with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill making a mockery of the New Zealand bowling attack. With still all ten wickets in hand, the hosts look set to post a mammoth total. Theses are ominous signs for New Zealand and they desperately need a wicket soon to stem the flow of runs.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Serves it fuller and on off. Gill drives it to long on for an easy single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Gill cuts it hard to the left of point but the fielder dives and makes a good stop.
16.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Sharma works it to long on for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A fullish delivery and it is down the leg side. Sharma tries to flick it but misses. Latham with a good take towards his left.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! At 116 kph, a yorker on off. Sharma digs it out towards the off side.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off. Sharma dabs it towards short third man.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mitchell to Sharma and the Indian skipper is enjoying this battle! Goes fuller and on middle. Sharma leans forward and clips it wide of long on for a boundary.
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! So, Santner did bowl two dots in a row but he is smashed for a six now! This is tossed up and outside off. Gill makes room, reaches the pitch of the ball and plays a delightful inside out lofted drive over extra cover for a maximum.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row now! Shortish and around off. Gill chops it to short third man.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Fires it quicker and flatter on middle. Gill fends it back to the bowler.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, outside off. Slower through the air and Sharma drives it to deep cover for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish again and outside off. Gill cuts it to deep point for a single.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundaries just continue to flow! Touch shorter, closer to off. Gill makes a bit of room and chops it thorugh the backward point region for a boundary.
