India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Kuldeep Yadav tosses this one up, full and at the stumps, Daryl Mitchell gets forward to defend but fails to get any bat on it. The ball rolls off his pads towards square leg for a leg bye.
Daryl Mitchell walks out to the middle now.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Henry Nicholls reviews but to no avail! Kuldeep Yadav serves a googly, short and at the stumps, Henry Nicholls goes back in his crease to work this one on the leg side. Ends up playing down the wrong line and gets trapped right in front of the stumps. India go up in appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Henry Nicholls sends it upstairs after deliberation with Devon Conway. The UltraEdte shows no bat and it is three reds on BallTracking. The onfield decision stands and Henry Nicholls has to make his way back.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on leg, Devon Conway whips this one off the back foot to deep square leg for a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Slower and touch short at the stumps, Devon Conway uses his feet but can only push it to mid-wicket.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Floated, full outside off, Devon Conway reaches out to the delivery and frees his arms. Slogs this one wide of long on for a boundary.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on middle and leg, Devon Conway works this one straight to mid-wicket. A fumble there by Rohit Sharma allows the batters to run two.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Short and quicker at the stumps, Devon Conway pushes this one towards long on and takes a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on leg, Devon Conway gets beaten as he looks to sweep and gets hit on the pads.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTY for Devon Conway! Washington Sundar serves this one full and around off, right in the slot for the batter, Devon Conway gets down on one knee and executes the slog sweep to perfection. Clears the mid-wicket fence for a maximum and brings up his fifty.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Short and into the batter, Henry Nicholls punches it off the back foot to long on and rotates the strike.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Short and angling in on middle from 'round the wicket, Devon Conway hangs back and pushes it down to long on for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Washington Sundar fires this one full and quicker at the pads, Devon Conway misses the sweep and gets hit on the front leg.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Short and quicker outside off, Devon Conway cuts this one wide of deep cover and retains the strike with a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Henry Nicholls stays in his crease and knocks it down to long on for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Kuldeep Yadav sees the batter advance and bowls it short and wide outside off, Devon Conway reaches out and works it to short third man for a run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full on middle and leg, Henry Nicholls sweeps this one along the ground to short fine leg. Shardul Thakur there slides to his right and keeps it to one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Short and quicker at the batter, Devon Conway punches this one off the back foot to long on for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full at the pads, Devon Conway blocks this one out on the leg side.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Short and turning away on off, Devon Conway guides this one to Hardik Pandya at short third man and takes a quick single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Henry Nicholls gets down and sweeps this one uppishly towards deep square leg for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and quicker at the stumps, Henry Nicholls goes back to a full delivery and luckily for him, he gets an inside edge onto his pads.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full around off, Devon Conway uses his feet to go through covers but mishits it to long on for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Short and slanting into the batter, Henry Nicholls works this one off the back foot to deep square leg for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Short and angling in on leg, Devon Conway makes room and punches it down to long on for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Washington Sundar starts with a wayward delivery, bowls this one short but down the leg side. Devon Conway leaves it alone and the umpire signals a wide.
Washington Sundar is back on. Two overs for 10 runs so far.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Devon Conway gets hurried but still manages to clip this one to deep square leg for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Short and shaping away outside off, Devon Conway gets beaten for pace again and connects with thin air as he tried to cut.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish delivery outside off, at 151.7 kph, Devon Conway is late on the cut and fails to get any bat on it. Umran Malik is bowling with some serious pace here.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and angling away outside off, Henry Nicholls steers this one to deep point and takes a single.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another short delivery outside off, at 145.7 kph, Henry Nicholls crouches low and cuts this one past backward point for a boundary.
10.1 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off by Umran Malik, Henry Nicholls looks to cut this one on the off side but gets beaten for pace.
