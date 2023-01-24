India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A cutter, on a length, around off. Gill works it towards cow corner for a single. 14 from this over!
14.5 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and on middle. Sharma works it to long on for a single.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now, a third boundary of the over! This was always going to be a risk on this wicket, giving a ball to a medium pacer against quality batters. Shortish and around off. Sharma cuts it through backward point this time for a boundary.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! Lands it on a length, on off. Sharma pushes it back to the bowler.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The boundaries just continue to flow! A fullish delivery on middle. Rohit Sharma flicks it through backward square leg for a boundary.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Daryl Mitchell is greeted with a boundary here! This is full and on middle. Cheeky stuff from Sharma as he paddles it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
Daryl Mitchell comes on to bowl, replacing Blair Tickner.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls it touch shorter and on off. Gill punches it back to the bowler. 13 from the over!
13.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off. Sharma cuts it to deep point for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and angling into the stumps. Sharma pushes it gently towards the leg side.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's huge! 80-metre hit that! Shortish and on off. Sharma stays deep in his crease and hammers it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off. Sharma chops it to backward point.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! India are going for it against spinners too! Fifty comes up for Rohit Sharma now! Can the Hitman convert this into a big one? Tossed up on middle. Sharma reaches the pitch of the ball and tonks it straight down the ground for a biggie.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over! Lands it on a length, on middle. Gill fends it back to the bowler. Good over from Tickner!
12.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery angling into pads. Sharma works it to long on for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls it short on off at a gentle pace of 125 kph. Gill times his pull shot nicely to deep square leg for a single. 100-run stand comes up!
12.3 overs (1 Run) Serves it fuller and on off. Sharma wrists it to long on for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length, on off. Sharma fends it back to the bowler.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle at 139.7 kph. Gill half-pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker on middle. It is an arm ball and Sharma decides to defend it calmly.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Nicely timed again! This is full and outside off. Gill drives it left of long off for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up and outside off. Sharma drives it to covers for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle. Gill knocks it to long on for a single.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty for Gill! He continues to pile on runs, this young man is making most of his good form here and it is a sign of a big player! This is full and outside off. Gill drives and drives it in the gap this past the cover fielder for a boundary.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Santner starts with a full delivery on off. Gill drives it left of the cover fielder where the fielder stops it.
Mitchell Santner is introduced into the attack.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Good work in the deep! Short and wide outside off. Sharma cuts it to deep backward point where Glenn Phillips runs to his left, dives and saves two runs for his side. Two taken.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. Gill punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery and it runs away towards the fence! This is full and down the leg side. Gill flicks it left of Latham behind the stumps. He dives and ball just falls shorts and goes off his gloves towards the fine leg fence.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Angles a shortish slower delivery on off. It is at 111.6 kph and Sharma works it to long on for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Shortens his length a bit, outside off. Sharma punches it to the point fielder.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Serves it fuller and on off at 126.2 kph. Sharma drives it straight to the mid off fielder.
