India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Nicholls works it to mid-wicket. Just 2 from the over!
4.5 overs (0 Run) Oh, lovely delivery! Lands it on a good length, around off. It nips back in and Henry Nicholls who tries to defend it gets beaten on the inside edge.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Short and angling across the left-hander. It is outside off and Nicholls misses his cut shot.
4.3 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery, around off. Nicholls pushes it to backward point again.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off. Nicholls punches it to the point fielder.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and outside off. Nicholls skips down the track and slashes it. The ball goes off the top edge left of third man. Malik cuts it off and two runs are taken.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Serves it around off on a fullish length. Conway fends it off the outside half of his blade.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker on off. Conway blocks it from his crease.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary of the over! Angles it on middle and Conway uses his feet again. He heaves it off the inside half of his blade to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Touch shorter on off. Conway punches it towards the off side.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Fires it quicker and fuller on middle. Conway drives it back to the bowler.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good use of the feet! Tossed up on off. Conway shimmies down the track and drives it over mid on for a boundary.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end the over! A fullish delivery swinging into the batter. Nicholls tries to flick it but misses. The ball hits his pads and there is a big appeal but the umpire turns it down. That was going down leg!
2.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Nicholls defends it towards the off side again.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Nicholls blocks it from his crease.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, that's a risky shot from Nicholls! On a length, on middle. Nicholls gets way across to his left and flicks it. He gets just a fine tickle on it and the ball runs away past the diving Kishan for a boundary.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off. Nicholls cuts it to the point fielder.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Conway steers it towards third man for a single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Touch shorter and on middle. Nicholls goes back and blocks it out.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Overpitched and outside off. Conway drives it right of long off for a single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Serves it fuller and outside off. Conway drives it to covers.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Conway fends it off the front foot.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Nicholls punches it to long off for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) It is fuller and around off. Nicholls drives it to the cover fielder.
Washington Sundar will operate with the second new ball from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Dot to end the over and it is a successful one for India! Back of a length and outside off. Conway punches it to the point fielder.
0.6 over (1 Run) WIDE! Touch short of good length and it swings down the leg side. Conway tries to clip it but misses.
0.5 over (1 Run) Back of a length, on leg. Nicholls clips it to fine leg for a single.
0.4 over (1 Run) Conway is off the mark! On a length, around off. Conway fends it off the outside half of his blade to third man for a single.
0.4 over (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Back of a length and down the leg side. Nicholls tries to clip it but misses. Kishan dives to his right and half-stops it. A bye taken and New Zealand are underway!
0.3 over (0 Run) Touch on the shorter side, around off. Henry Nicholls punches it to covers.
Henry Nicholls walks in at number 3 for New Zealand.
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Allen departs for a duck and Hardik Pandya draws firs blood! Poor start for New Zealand and it is another failure for Finn Allen! Back of a length, around off. Allen hangs his bat away from his body without any foot movement and ends up dragging it off the inside edge onto the stumps. What a start for India!
0.1 over (0 Run) Pandya starts off with a good-length delivery, on off. It swings away a bit and Allen blocks it solidly onto the turf.
