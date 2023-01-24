India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
Who will start from the other end?
0.6 over (2 Runs) Back of a length on off, Rohit Sharma stays inside the line and slices this one over the infield on the off side. Collects a couple of runs.
0.5 over (0 Run) On a length on off, a hint of away movement, Rohit Sharma blocks this one out towards mid-wicket.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good-length delivery outside off, Rohit Sharma uses his feet and pushes this one to cover for a dot.
0.3 over (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, shaping away, Rohit Sharma shoulders arms and leaves it alone.
0.2 over (0 Run) Full and in the channel outside off, Rohit Sharma defends this one down the wicket with a straight bat.
0.1 over (0 Run) Full and swinging away outside off, Rohit Sharma drives this one firmly but fails to get it past mid off.
0.1 over (1 Run) WIDE! Jacob Duffy starts with a wide! Bowls this one back of a length but down the leg side, Rohit Sharma looks to help it fine but misses.
We are all set to begin! The New Zealand players make their way out to the middle. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are the openers for India. Jacob Duffy to start the proceedings with the ball. Two slips in place. Here we go...
So, KulCha is back for India in ODIs! Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be playing together and it has been a rarity since the 2019 ODI World Cup. The last time they played together was in 2021 and now they are back together on a batting paradise here in the Holkar Stadium. Also, Umran Malik is back for India and India would be hoping for some rapid bullets by the speedster. New Zealand, on the other hand, have made only one change with Jacob Duffy coming in for Henry Shipley and it would be interesting to see how he goes about his business in Indian conditions. However, Kiwis batting need to step up here and the onus will be on Finn Allen and Devon Conway to set the momentum. Let's see how things pan out, as Indian openers will walk out to the middle in a short while. Stay tuned.
Mitchell Santner is down for a quick chat. He says that every time they come to India, it is a challenge and they don't want to leave with a scoreline of 3-0. Hopes to do well in this game and mix up his pace and not be predictable. Mentions that it is not ideal to be a bowler in stadiums with short boundaries but it is about being smart and making batters hit in the bigger pockets of the ground. Tells that captaincy is pretty cool and it is exciting to take up the captaincy for T20Is.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India, says that they wanted to bat first. Adds that they are not worried about conditions and it is all about what they want to get from this game. Mentions that they have gotten big scores at this venue and it is a good challenge for bowlers here. Reckons that the No. 1 ODI ranking is crucial and they want to keep testing themselves. Also says that they are looking at the bigger picture and want to get in some of the guys who have not played a game. Ends by informing that they have made two changes to their side - Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami make way for Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Tom Latham, the skipper of New Zealand, says that they will bowl first and adds that it is a good surface and with boundaries shorter and dew coming in they would like to bowl first. Tells that they have not been able to put together a good performance and hopes to play to their potential and do well in all departments in this game. Mentions that it is a batting deck and boundaries are small so whatever one is doing batting first or second, one has to bat well. Informs that Jacob Duffy comes in for Henry Shipley.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C)(WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy (In for Henry Shipley), Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik (In for Mohammad Shami), Yuzvendra Chahal (In for Mohammed Siraj).
TOSS - The coin toss lands in the favour of New Zealand and they have opted to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Danny Morrison and Ajit Agarkar are down for the Pitch Report. Danny says that overhead conditions are fabulous and the dimensions of the ground are not that big. Agarkar adds that the pitch has a nice even covering of grass and it will hold the pitch together and the ball will skid on under lights. Tells that there are some bare patches but it would not be a worry and it might hold on a bit in the afternoon but the pitch is quite firm and it is a batting day.
