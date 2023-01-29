India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Rahul Tripathi blocks it to the off side.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Slows it up, on off, Suryakumar Yadav looks to push it away, but gets an inside edge to the leg side. They cross.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Rahul Tripathi chips it towards long on for one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav drives it towards long off for a run.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav steers it towards point off the back foot.
Mitchell Santner has brought himself back on in a move to probably get the dangerman Suryakumar Yadav out early. Let's see if this ploy works or not.
9.1 overs (0 Run) RIPPER! Mitchell Santner lands this on the middle stump line, spinning away a long way to the off side, Suryakumar Yadav gets beaten all ends up.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Floated, short and on off, Rahul Tripathi goes for the scoop moving across, but misses.
Suryakumar Yadav is the new man in.
8.5 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! A wicket out of nowhere for New Zealand! Glenn Phillips fires this one in full and on middle, Ishan Kishan works it off the inner half towards mid-wicket and completes the run. However, he wants the second and sets off, but is sent back halfway through. Glenn Phillips runs, slides in and fires in a perfect throw at the bowler's end where Mitchell Santner breaks the stumps in a flash. The replays show that no part of the bat is inside the crease and Ishan Kishan has to make that long walk back to the hut.
Is that a run-out? A huge mix-up between the two batters and Ishan Kishan seems to be struggling here. The throw from the deep is from Glenn Phillips and it is Mitchell Santner who is around the stumps. Santner collects the ball and whips off the bails and it seems to be mighty tight. The third umpire has a good look at it and deems that Kishan's bat is on the line and not beyond it. OUT is the signal.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on leg, Ishan Kishan keeps it out to the leg side.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Angles this one into the batter, on leg, Ishan Kishan misses his flick and gets hit on the pads as the ball rolls to the off side.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off, Ishan Kishan taps it towards point.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Pushed through quicker, short and on off, Ishan Kishan moves back and punches it wide of deep point where Lockie Ferguson runs across and slides to his left to stop it. Two runs taken!
7.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, short and on off, Rahul Tripathi cuts it straight to cover-point.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Flatter, full and on off, Rahul Tripathi goes down and sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket and comes back for the second.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, Ishan Kishan moves back and pulls it towards deep square leg for a run.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle, turns away to the leg side, Ishan Kishan misses his flick. Wided.
7.3 overs (0 Run) A googly now, short and on off, Ishan Kishan blocks it off the back foot.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, short and outside off, turning away, Rahul Tripathi reaches for it and forces it through covers for a single.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahul Tripathi greets Ish Sodhi with a boundary! Ish Sodhi begins with a tossed up delivery, full and on off, Rahul Tripathi lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
Ish Sodhi comes into the attack now.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! This is fired in full and down the leg, Ishan Kishan looks to sweep, and manages to get enough bat on it to send it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Gives this one some air, on off, spinning away, Ishan Kishan gets beaten again as he prods forward to defend.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, full and on off, Ishan Kishan drives it towards short covers.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Ishan Kishan tries to work it away, but gets a leadng edge towards point.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and off, turning away, Ishan Kishan looks to drive it away, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Glenn Phillips starts with a flatter delivery, on off, turning to the leg side, Rahul Tripathi shuffles across and scoops it off the outer half towards square leg for a single.
Glenn Phillips comes in to roll his arm over.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on off, spinning away, Ishan Kishan guides it towards point. India are on 29/1 after the end of Powerplay!
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Michael Bracewell lands this short again and on off, turning away, Ishan Kishan waits for it and punches it through covers for a boundary.
5.4 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on off, Rahul Tripathi pulls it over mid-wicket for a run.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, short and on off, Rahul Tripathi pushes it towards mid off.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Overthrows! This is short and on off, Ishan Kishan steers it towards point and sets off for a run, but is sent back. The fielder throws it well wide of the keeper and the fielder backing up fails to stop it. They cross.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, short and on off, Rahul Tripathi goes down and sweeps it towards square leg for a single.
