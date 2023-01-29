India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) Four!
7.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
7.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, Daryl Mitchell reaches forward and gets a leading edge toward square leg. They don't take the run.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a flatter delivery on off stump, Mark Chapman rocks back and taps it through cover-point for one.
Kuldeep Yadav has been introduced into the attack now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, on a length and turning into the off stump, Daryl Mitchell blocks it out. Just 2 runs and a wicket off Hooda's first over.
Daryl Mitchell comes out to the middle now with New Zealand in a spot of bother.
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Poor choice of shot from Glenn Phillips on this pitch and in such a situation as well. Deepak Hooda bowls this one quicker at 94.1 clicks and Phillips pre-meditates with the reverse paddle. All three stumps are exposed and Hooda fires it onto middle. This ons goes straight on and beats the bat, crashing into the stumps. New Zealand lose their third wicket and are in a spot of real bother here.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted on a length around off and turning away, Mark Chapman taps it with the turn toward backward point for the quick single. The fielder there fires in a throw at the keeper's end and Ishan Kishan whips off the bails. The third umpire is called in and the replays show that Phillips had even crossed the stumps.
6.3 overs (1 Run) This is drifted onto leg stump, Glenn Phillips shuffles and nudges it leg side for a run.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Holds it back a touch and drifts it in from around off, Glenn Phillips stays solid in defense.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with fullish delivery angling in from outside off. Glenn Phillips defends it toward covers.
Deepak Hooda comes into the attack now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) This is a tad shorter around leg stump, Mark Chapman goes deep in his crease and works it to mid-wicket.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Half an appeal from the bowler for LBW but there seems to be a big inside edge. This is quicker and flatter on off stump, Glenn Phillips gets an inside edge toward square leg and picks up a single.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) First runs off the bat for the Kiwis against Yuzvendra Chahal. This is short and outside off, Phillips cuts it through point for a couple of runs.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot ball! This is pushed through on off stump, Glenn Phillips pushes it out toward cover.
5.2 overs (0 Run) A bit quicker now on off stump and turning away, Glenn Phillips goes on the back foot and manages to keep it out.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle and turning away, Glenn Phillips defends it off the front foot.
