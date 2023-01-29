India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
19.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.3 overs (0 Run) This is banged in short and around off middle, Mitchell Santner looks to take on the pull shot but the ball climbs on the batter and beats the bat as well.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Two more! This is full and following the batter past the leg stump, Mitchell Santner miscues it toward square leg and does well to come back for the second run.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) This is full and at the toes, Mitchell Santner does well to clip it away in front of deep mid-wicket and he races back for the second.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Gets it in the blockhole around leg stump, Mitchell Santner jams it off the inside edge and down to fine leg for a single. Can he take New Zealand to over the 100-run mark now?
Who will bowl the last over? It will be Arshdeep Singh (1-0-3-2).
18.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is full and well down the leg side, Mitchell Santner misses the flick and a wide is called.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, this has been driven down to long on for a single.
18.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! An attempted slower bouncer outside off but it is called a wide for height.
18.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on the legs, Mitchell Santner clips it to deep backward square leg for a run.
18.3 overs (1 Run) This is short and wide, Jacob Duffy bends his back and lifts it over the cover region for a single.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Muscled away! Shivam Mavi bangs this one in short and over middle, Jacob Duffy is able to free his arms and pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a boundary.
18.1 overs (1 Run) This is pitched up around off stump, Mitchell Santner pushes it toward mid off and picks up a single.
Jacob Duffy is the new man in. Also, Shivam Mavi to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! That could have been ugly but Arshdeep Singh gets his second wicket. This is served on a shorter length again from over the wicket. The ball is well directed and at the body, cramping Lockie Ferguson for room. Ferguson looks to awkwardly fend it away but only manages to get a glove on it. The ball ops up around the gully region with the keeper and the fielder at point both going for it. In the end, Ishan Kishan pulls out and Washington Sundar takes a simple catch.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Back to around the wicket and this is full and at the legs, Lockie Ferguson flicks it straight to mid-wicket.
Lockie Ferguson comes out to the middle now.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Arshdeep Singh picks up a wicket now. This is banged in short and over middle, hurrying on the batter. Ish Sodhi backs away and throws his bat at it. The ball takes the higher part of the bat and lobs up around mid on where Hardik Pandya takes a simple catch and returns the favour back to Arshdeep from the previous over. New Zealand struggling to get to even 100 here.
17.3 overs (1 Run) This is full and angling at the toes, Mitchell Santner backs away and flicks it well in front of mid-wicket for just another single. Boundaries are at a premium here!
17.2 overs (1 Run) Comes from around the wicket now and serves a slower one around off. Ish Sodhi waits forit and dabs it down to third man for a run.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter one on the body, Mitchell Santner works it off his hips down to fine leg for a single.
Ish Sodhi walks out to bat now. Also, Arshdeep Singh bowling his first over of the match.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Smart catch from Arshdeep Singh in the deep and Michael Bracewell has to depart. Hardik Pandya bangs in a good bumper around the body and gets it around shoulder height. Bracewell takes it on and gets it off the top edge toward the fine leg fence. Arshdeep there walks back and takes it reverse cup over his head and just as he is about to lose control, he flicks the ball back in the air and comes back inside to complete the catch.
Is that a clean catch? Arshdeep Singh takes a good catch in the deep, but as he moves over the boundary ropes he lifts up the ball in the air and pouches it safely after coming inside. The replay shows that it is a clean catch and Michael Bracewell has to go.
16.5 overs (0 Run) This is very full and around leg stump, Michael Bracewell looks to stay deep and slog it away but misses. The ball hits the pads and lobs to the right of the bowler.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Full and following the batter down the leg side, Mitchell Santner clips it uppishly toward deep mid-wicket and picks up yet another single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around leg stump, Michael Bracewell looks to pull it away but mistimes it badly toward leg gully. They scamper through for one.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Good length around middle and leg, this is worked away in front of mid-wicket for a run.
16.1 overs (1 Run) This is short and on the body, Michael Bracewell pulls it behind square on the leg side for a single.
15.6 overs (0 Run) This is held back a touch and bowled on a length around middle, Mitchell Santner fends it back onto the deck.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Make that five! Flatter one around off, Michael Bracewell forces it off the back foot toward wide long off for another single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Four singles in a row now! This is tossed up full and on middle, Santner drives it through extra cover for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) This is shorter and outside off, Michael Bracewell cuts it off the back foot to sweeper cover and rotates the strike.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Floated up on off stump, Mitchell Santner plays an uppish drive down to long off for one more.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Kuldeep Yadav comes back in for his final over and starts off with a flatter delivery around off. Michael Bracewell plays it off the back foot through covers for one.
