India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Wide!
14.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker one on the pads, Hardik Pandya tucsk it away through square leg for one.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and turning into the pads, Hardik Pandya sweeps it straight to short fine leg.
14.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! A huge mix-up in the middle and finally, the correct decision has been made. Glenn Phillips fires this one in full and on off stump, Suryakumar Yadav attempts the reverse sweep but misses and the ball goes off his pads toward cover-point. SKY is already halfway down the track but Washington Sundar stays at his end. Blair Tickner picks up the ball and throws it back to the keeper. Devon Conway whips off the bails and it seems that Sundar has sacrificed himself and allowed SKY to cross his him. The Kiwis review the LBW decision as they want SKY's wicket but UltraEdge shows that there's glove involved and it will be a run-out in the end. Also, skipper Hardik Pandya walks out to bat now.
Is that out? There seems to be a bit of confusion in the middle. Suryakumar Yadav goes for the review for a LBW decision. However, there is a clear run-out as well. So, the umpires are checking everything. UltraEdge shows that there is some bat involved and the run-out decision will stand. Washington Sundar sacrifices his wicket.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker again and a bit shorter on off stump, Suryakumar Yadav keeps it out.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Quicker one, on a nagging length and well outside off. This one skids through and Suryakumar Yadav misses the cut shot.
Will there be a bowling change? Yes, Glenn Phillips (3-0-14-0) replaces Ish Sodhi.
13.6 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! A valiant attempt from Jacob Duffy but Suryakumar Yadav survives. Michael Bracewell tosses it up on a length and the ball is turning into the pads. Yadav gets down on one knee and goes for the slog-sweep but mistimes it toward deep backward square leg. Duffy runs around to his left and puts in the dive but the ball is always going away from him. Duffy does get a hand on it and they get a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted yet again around middle, Washington Sundar lofts it without much timing and down toward long off for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Gives it a lot more air and floats it up in the blockhole around off. Washington Sundar looks for the big heave across the line but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter on off stump, this is cut away straight towards point.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, and turning in from outside off, Suryakumar Yadav shuffles a bit and chips it over mid-wicket for a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Michael Bracewell comes back in for his final over and starts off with a full toss on middle. Washington Sundar misses out as he paddles it past square leg for just a single.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Flatter one on off stump, Suryakumar Yadav punches it off the back foot toward long on and picks up a single of runs. Good running and they pick up 9 runs off the over, a good one for India.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and turning in from the off stump, Washington Sundar backs away and taps it in front of covers for one more.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up very full and around off, Suryakumar Yadav drives it along the ground and square on the off side for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is the wrong 'un but it is bowled down the wrong lien as well. Going down leg and Suryakumar Yadav leaves it alone for a wide.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on leg stump, this is turned away through mid-wicket for one more.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! Nicely tossed up on off stump, Suryakumar Yadav looks to loft it inside-out but mistimes it badly. The ball goes toward wide long off and they get a single.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Just short! On a nagging length and turning away from middle, Suryakumar Yadav rocks back and cuts it uppishly past the diving man at cover-point. Daryl Mitchell there does get a fingertip on it but they pick up a couple of runs.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and drifted onto the leg stump, Suryakumar Yadav sweeps it hard but straight to deep backward square leg for a run.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off and turning in sharply, Suryakumar Yadav attempts the reverse sweep but gets hit on the gloves. A stifled appeal for lbw and nothing more.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! This is flighted, on a length and well outside off. This one turns in a mile and betas the inside edge of Yadav's bat.
11.3 overs (0 Run) This one is fired in very full and just inside the tramline outside off. Suryakumar Yadav leaves it and Devon Conway behind the stumps does well to get a boot on it.
11.2 overs (1 Run) This is a tad shorter and on the pads, Washington Sundar works it in front of mid-wicket for a single.
India are also struggling against spin, but they know that New Zealand will need bowl their pacers and they will look to attack then. It is a game of chess at the moment.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That will ease the pressure a bit! A gift really this from Glenn Phillips as he bowls a juicy full toss down the leg side. Washington Sundar just helps it past the diving man at short fine leg for a boundary.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Floats it up outside off, Suryakumar Yadav looks to drive it with the turn but gets it off the inner half back toward the bowler.
10.5 overs (1 Run) This is flatter and around the pads, Washington Sundar nudges it down to short fine leg for a single.
Washington Sundar gets promoted as he comes out to the middle now.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Straight to the fielder and India lose their third wicket. Ish Sodhi tosses it up on middle stump and it is the regular leg break. Rahul Tripathi clears the front leg and goes for the big slog-sweep in front of square, that too gaainst the turn. Tripathi gets a top edge on it and the ball flies to the right of deep mid-wicket where Glenn Phillips takes a simple catch. Things just getting a bit interesting here.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter this time on off stump and going straight on, Rahul Tripathi is late on the chop and gets hit on the gloves.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely drifted onto middle and turning away, Rahul Tripathi strides forward and keeps it out on the off side.
10.1 overs (1 Run) This is dragged down a bit around leg stump, Suryakumar Yadav goes deep in his crease and pulls it down to long on for a single. The 50 is now up for India.
