India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on off, Michael Bracewell blocks it out.
Washington Sundar (2-0-12-1) is back on.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as this full delivery is drilled towards long on.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off, Mitchell Santner drives it towards long off for one.
The Kiwi skipper, Mitchell Santner walks out to bat with his team in a spot of real bother.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! A disaster for New Zealand! Lack of communication cost the Kiwis here. Deepak Hooda floats this up, full and on middle, Mark Chapman goes for the reverse sweep, but gets a top edge towards short fine leg. Kuldeep Yadav falls over as the ball drops in front of him. Chapman though sets off for the run and is halfway through, Bracewell takes a couple of steps forward but sends his partner back. Kuldeep collects and throws it towards the keeper's end where Ishan Kishan does the rest with Chapman nowhere near the crease. New Zealand lose half their side now.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Short again and on off, Mark Chapman moves back, but slices it straight to point.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Michael Bracewell cuts it through point for a run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Mark Chapman sweeps it of the outer half towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
Deepak Hooda (3-0-13-1) to finish off his spell here.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A bit short and on middle, turning away, Michael Bracewell defends it off the back foot towards the bowler.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle, Mark Chapman uses his feet and drills it towards long on for one more.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and on leg, Michael Bracewell eases it towards long on for one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Michael Bracewell knocks it towards short covers.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker, full and on leg, Mark Chapman goes on his back foot to play at it, but gets an inside edge towards fine leg for a run.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Michael Bracewell clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
Washington Sundar is back on the field and is back into the attack as well but the umpire isn't allowing him to bowl straightaway as there is a rule stating the player needs to be on the field for a minimum of 8 minutes before coming back onto bowl. Kuldeep Yadav (2-0-8-1) to continue...
10.6 overs (1 Run) Darts this one full and on leg, Michael Bracewell tucks it towards square leg for one more.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quciker, on off, Michael Bracewell blocks it down the pitch.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Mark Chapman sweeps it towards deep backward square leg for one.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and short, on off, Mark Chapman moves back and cuts it wide of deep point for a brace.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Short again and on middle, Michael Bracewell flicks it through square leg for a run.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, short and on off, Mark Chapman lobs it towards long off for a single.
