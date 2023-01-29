India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) This is drifted onto middle and is fuller as well. Rahul Tripathi brooms it away to deep mid-wicket and picks up a single.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter one, angling into middle, Rahul Tripathi stays back and nudges it down to backward point.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Floated up at the stumps, Ishan Kishan strokes it away through wide mid on for one.
4.3 overs (0 Run) A tad shorter and turning into the pads, Ishan Kishan dabs it down toward leg gully.
4.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Flighted delivery, on a length and around middle and off. The ball turns a long way down the leg side and a wide is called.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Mitchell Santner sees Rahul Tripathi setting up for the sweep and bowls it shorter. Tripathi adjusts and jabs it through mid-wicket for a single.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Good hustle! This is flatter and around off, Ishan Kishan goes on the back foot and pushes it toward mid on before setting off for the quick single.
3.6 overs (0 Run) This is tossed up on off stump, Rahul Tripathi blocks it off the front foot.
Rahul Tripathi walks out to bat at number 3.
3.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Michael Bracewell gets the breakthrough for New Zealand and he is elated. This is short around off stump and turning in a long way. Shubman Gill rocks back and looks to pull but gets cramped for room and ends up getting a top edge. The ball goes toward deep mid-wicket where Finn Allen takes a simple catch. Gill gets undone in the pull in back-to-back matches and the Kiwis get the opening they wanted.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! A touch fuller and on off stump, Ishan Kishan blocks it on the off side and scampers through for one.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Floated up outside off and turning further away, Kishan reaches out and taps it toward cover-point.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Misses out! This is short and wide, Ishan Kishan goes on the back foot but slaps it straight to covers.
3.1 overs (0 Run) A bit quicker and outside off, nudged away behind point.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Ripper! Mitchell Santner drifts this one into the off stump and Shubman Gill looks to block off the front foot. The ball turns away sharply and just beats the outside edge. Devon Conway whips off the bails and it is sent upstairs. The catch is checked first but there's no bat involved and Gill has his back leg firmly grounded as well. No harm done.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely drifted onto middle, full and blocked out by Gill.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and Shubman Gill latches onto it. This is bowled outside off, Gill rocks back and cuts it behind point for a boundary.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter on middle, this is jabbed away in front of mid-wicket for a single.
2.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A tad shorter on middle and leg and turning down the leg side. Left alone for a wide.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Lucky escape! This is floated up on the pads, Ishan Kishan looks to step out and almost runs past the ball but manages to get his pads in the way.
2.1 overs (0 Run) On a length around off and this one goes straight on, Kishan taps it on the off side.
2.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Massive turn! This is simply drifted onto middle and the ball spins down the leg side and sharply too. Devon Conway does exttremely well to pouch it. Wide called.
Spin from both ends as Mitchell Santner replaces Jacob Duffy.
1.6 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and around off, this one turns in a mile. Shubman Gill goes on the back foot and manages to keep it down.
1.5 overs (0 Run) This is drifted in from around off, Shubman Gill defends it with a straight bat.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Just a fraction shorter and outside off, Ishan Kishan hits it down to wide long off for a single.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Nagging length around off and turning away, Ishan Kishan manages to keep it out on the off side.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Quicker one, fuller and around off. Michael Bracewell extracts sharp turn this time around and the ball zips past the outside edge of Kishan's bat.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a floated delivery around off and gets a bit of grip as well. Ishan Kishan pushes it out on the off side.
We will see some spin now as Michael Bracewell is ready to bowl.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! This is a tad shorter on the body, Shubman Gill stays put and just tucks it into the square leg fence. India off to an ideal start here.
0.5 over (1 Run) Good length around off, Ishan Kishan puts a big stride forward and pushes it to the left of the diving fielder at backward point for a single.
0.4 over (0 Run) This is pitched up on leg stump and swinging in, Ishan Kishan jams it out to mid on.
0.3 over (0 Run) This is full and outside off, Ishan Kishan looks to reach out and drives but miscues it on the leg side.
0.2 over (3 Runs) Nicely driven! Just a touch fuller and shaping away from the off stump, Shubman Gill plays a cover drive and the fielder from inside the circle chases it down. The knee of Mark Chapman gets stuck in the crease which could be painful. Gill is off the mark with three runs.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off with a length ball that is angled into the stumps but shapes away nicely. Shubman Gill defends it out from his crease.
