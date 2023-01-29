India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
4.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Washington Sundar strikes now! Indian spinners are all over the Kiwis here. This is a prized scalp as the in-form, Devon Conway goes back to the hut now.
Glenn Phillips is the new man in.
4.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Washington Sundar bowls this flatter and down the leg side, Devon Conway misses his flick and Ishan Kishan behind the stumps fails to stop it as well and the ball races to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker, full and of, Mark Chapman looks to sweep, but gets an inside edge towards short fine leg. They cross.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Run out chance.....missed! This is floated, full and on middle, Devon Conway looks to sweep it away, but mistimes it towards square leg. The batters sets off for the run as Ishan Kishan runs and has throws it at the batters end, but it needed to be better.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on middle, Devon Conway pushes it towards mid on.
Washington Sundar (1-0-4-0) switches ends now.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A wicket-maiden over! This is short and on off, Mark Chapman blocks it out. Yuzvendra Chahal with a dream start here.
3.5 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal from India, but nothing doing! This is floated, full and on off, Mark Chapman looks to sweep, but misses as the ball goes off his pads and loops up. The fielder at first slip pouches it and they appeal, but the finger stays down.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on off, Mark Chapman defends it onto his boot and the ball goes back to the bowler.
Mark Chapman is in at number 3.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Yuzvendra Chahal draws first blood! The bowling change has worked for India and Finn Allen goes back to the hut. Chahal bowls this quicket and flatter around off, Finn Allen goes for the reverse-sweep, but misses and the ball goes off his pads and crashes onto the stumps. A huge wicket for India and Chahal is delighted.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Finn Allen pushes it back towards the bowler.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Oh wow! What a delivery first up! Yuzvendra Chahal starts with a tossed up delivery, pitches on the leg stumps line, turns away outside off, Finn Allen gets beaten all ends up.
Yuzvendra Chahal comes in to replace Washington Sundar.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and on middle, swinging in, Finn Allen uses his feet, but gets cramped for room and mistimes his drive towards mid on. They cross.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, nips away a bit, Finn Allen gets squared up and gets hit high on his body as the ball rolls to the off side.
2.4 overs (1 Run) A touch fuller and outside off, Devon Conway guides it towards third man for a run.
2.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Finn Allen taps it to the off side and scampers across for a single.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A streaky boundary! This is full and on middle, Finn Allen looks to slog-sweep it, but gets a top edge and the ball goes one bounce into the fine leg fence for a boundary.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! Hardik Pandya bowls this on a hard length and on off, shaping away, Finn Allen advances down the track and tries to slog it away, but gets an outside edge towards the keeper. However, the ball keeps rising and Ishan Kishan behind the stumps leaps up, but only manages to get his outstretched right glove to it as the ball races to the third man fence for a boundary.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Slower through the air, on middle, Devon Conway goes for the pull shot, but is through the shot early. The ball takes the top edge and goes over the keeper as the fielder from short fine leg runs and collects it. Two runs taken!
1.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on leg, Devon Conway defends it to the leg side.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Angles this one into the batter, on middle, straightens a bit, Devon Conway knocks it back to the bowler.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Another short delivery, outside off, Devon Conway pushes it towards covers.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) Short again and on off, Devon Conway moves back and punches it wide of long off for a couple of runs.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Turn straightaway! Washington Sundar begins with a floated delivery, short and on off, turning away, Devon Conway sways his bat away from it at the last moment.
Washington Sundar to operate from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) This is on a hard length, in the channel outside off, Finn Allen gets behind the line of it and blocks it on the pitch.
0.5 over (1 Run) Short and on the leg stump line, Devon Conway pulls it towards fine leg for one.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Devon Conway gets off the mark in style! Hardik Pandya pitches this up, on the pads, Devon Conway stays there and whips it towards the vacant deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
0.3 over (0 Run) Back of a length and on leg, Devon Conway looks to flick it away, but misses and gets hit on the pads as the ball rolls towards the bowler.
0.2 over (0 Run) Hardik Pandya serves this fuller and around off, angling away, Devon Conway leaves it alone.
0.1 over (1 Run) Finn Allen and New Zealand are underway straightaway! Hardik Pandya starts with a short-of-a-length delivery, on leg, Finn Allen pulls it towards deep backward square leg for a single.
All in readiness for the play to begin! The umpires and the Indian players are already out in the middle. Devon Conway and Finn Allen are the openers for New Zealand. And, as seen in recent times, skipper Hardik Pandya will take the new ball. Let's play...
Washington Sundar is in for a quick chat. He says that there are different plans for different batters but he focuses on keeping things simple. Adds that in the Powerplay there are two fielders outside and tries to bowl according to his field. Tells that he has worked on his batting in the last year or so and is able to get more information as he is batting in various situations.
Hardik Pandya, the captain of India says that would have batted first as well but says bowling is also fine. Adds that this is a new team and they are learning from these games. Tells that it cannot get difficult than this in a bilateral series. Mentions that they need to improve as a bowling unit and do the basic rights and try to enjoy the game as much as possible. Informs that Yuzvendra Chahal is playing and 'Kul-Cha' is back together after a long time.
Mitchell Santner, the skipper of New Zealand says that they will have a bat first as the stats suggest it is difficult to chase here. Adds that after the ODI series, it was good to get a win. Mentions that it is never easy beating India at home and the best way to slow them down is by taking wickets. Adds that yes, it is a big ground and will look to use the dimensions well. Informs that they have gone with the same playing XI.
India (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal (In for Umran Malik), Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand (Unchanged Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Mitchell Santner. New Zealand have elected to BAT first.
PITCH REPORT - Danny Morrison is pitchside. He says that it is one of the bigger grounds going around in India and says that it is 76 meters straight. Ajit Agarkar joins him and says that there's a tacky look to it and there's red soil underneath which means there will be some purchase for the spinners. Mentions that the side batting second will be hoping for a bit of dew as it is the easiest pitch for batting.
