India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot!
8.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, angling in, Hardik Pandya moves back and swats it towards deep mid-wicket for one more.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav sweeps it towards deep square leg for one.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A streaky boundary! This is floated, full and on leg, Suryakumar Yadav goes for the sweep, but gets an bottom edge as the ball races towards the fine leg fence for four runs.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav tries for the reverse-hit again, but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is a huge appeal for LBW, but turned down. Mitchell Santner have decided to take the review. The UltraEdge shows that no bat involved and Ball Tracking indicates that impact and wickets both are umpire's call. SKY is safe!
7.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav sweeps it towards deep square leg for one.
7.5 overs (0 Run) A bit short and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav knocks it to the right of the bowler as Michael Bracewell runs and mops it up.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker, full but down the leg, Suryakumar Yadav misses his sweep. Wided.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Fires this one full and outside off, Hardik Pandya drills it hard towards extra covers where Mitchell Santner does well to stop diving to his left. A single is taken.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Hardik Pandya goes big now! This is tossed up, full and on middle, Hardik Pandya slogs it over the wide long on fence for a biggie.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Flatter, short and on leg, turning further to the leg side, Suryakumar Yadav misses his flick as the keeper, Devon Conway parries it behind him. A bye is taken and it is called a wide too.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, full and on middle, Hardik Pandya works it to the right of the bowler for a run.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Darts this one full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav whips it wide of long on for a single.
Michael Bracewell (1-0-5-1) is back on.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Floated, short and around off, Suryakumar Yadav pushes it through covers for one more.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Short again and outside off, Hardik Pandya forces it towards long off for one.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and on middle, quicker too, Hardik Pandya goes on his back foot and punches it wide of sweeper cover for a brace.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on middle, straightens a bit, Hardik Pandya looks to flick it away, but gets a leading edge towards covers.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on off, turning away, Suryakumar Yadav cuts it towards sweeper cover for a run.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Ish Sodhi starts with a tossed up, delivery, full and on off, Hardik Pandya lofts it towards wide of long off for a single.
Ish Sodhi now comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden-over! Mitchell Santner shows his experience here. He bowls another short delivery, on leg, turning away, Suryakumar Yadav keeps it out to the leg side. So, no runs from the last over of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Make that five! Mitchell Santner fires in a yorker, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav digs it back to the bowler.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Four dots in a row! This is short again and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav moves back and tucks it towards mid-wicket.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, short and on off, Suryakumar Yadav pushes it towards covers.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Angles this one into the batter, on leg, Suryakumar Yadav makes room and punches it towards covers.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav goes for the reverse-hit, but misses the ball completely as the ball goes over the stumps.
