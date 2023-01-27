India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Yet another single to end the over. Hard length around off, Glenn Phillips punches it in front of extra cover and scmapers through for a run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Just milking the singles here. Another slower one, a touch fuller and on the pads, Devon Conway uses his wrists to work it toward deep square leg for one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Goes slower and fuller outside off, Glenn Phillips has to wait for it and he drives it uppishly to deep cover-point for yet another a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length again and around off, Devon Conway stays back and dabs it down behind point for a run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) They look for two but Glenn Phillips slips and just a single is taken. Back of a length over middle and leg, Phillips tucks it away in front of deep mid-wicket.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Bowls the off-cutter, on a good length and on leg stump. Devon Conway gets surprised and gets a blow on the back leg as the ball rolls onto the off side. They pick up a leg bye.
Hardik Pandya replaces Umran Malik. He conceded 12 runs in his first over.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Three dots on the trot to end the over, just 3 runs off it. Flatter again and around off, Glenn Phillips goes on the back foot but fails to get it past mid off.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around middle, Glenn Phillips watchfully keeps it out.
8.4 overs (0 Run) This is tossed up on the legs and Glenn Phillips clips it straight to short mid-wicket.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Floated up on middle and this one holds in the pitch, Conway plays it off the front foot and onto the leg side for yet another single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Around leg stump and turning in, Glenn Phillips flicks it past square leg for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a shortish delivery on middle and leg, Devon Conway waits on the back foot and punches it down to long on for one.
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack now.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end but 16 runs come off it. Bowls it slower and on a good length around off, Devon Conway plays it with soft hands in front of covers and picks up a single.
7.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fetch that! Pacy delivery again but full and on the pads, Devon Conway with a flick of the wrist and he dispatches it over the backward square leg fence for a maximum. Umran Malik is being taken to the cleaners in his first over.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Good length around off, Devon Conway hits it straight to mid off.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Down the ground this time! Too full again around middle at around 145 clicks. Devon Conway thumps it right back over the bowler's head for a boundary.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the fielder! A low full toss at 149 clicks around off, Devon Conway creams the cover drive and Washington Sundar at deep cover is beaten for pace and it will be a boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a full ball on middle and leg, Glenn Phillips clips it through mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
Umran Malik with his express pace has been introduced into the attack now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A tad shorter and on midle and leg, this is tucked off the back foot past square leg for one more.
6.5 overs (1 Run) A loud appeal for LBW from the bowler but it is turned down. This is angled in from outside off, Devon Conway looks for the conventional sweep this time and gets an under edge past the keeper and down to third man. They get a single.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky but effective! This is fuller and at the stumps, Devon Conway brings out the reverse sweep and gets it past backward point for a boundary. The 50 is now up for New Zealand.
6.3 overs (0 Run) this is pushed through from around off stump, angling in. Devon Conway strides out and pushes it onto the off side.
6.2 overs (1 Run) A bit slower through the air and on a shorter length outside off. Glenn Phillips punches it down to long off for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) This is bowled flatter and on the fifth stump line, Glenn Phillips goes back and across to keep it out.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up full and on middle, Glenn Phillips drives it to the right of the bowler and down to long on for one. At the end of the Powerplay, New Zealand are 47/2!
5.5 overs (1 Run) This is drifted onto the pads, Devon Conway flicks it through mid-wicket and turns the strike over.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Just holds it back a touch and drifts it onto middle, Devon Conway defends it out.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter one around off stump, Glenn Phillips punches it off the back foot to the left of silly mid on and picks up a single as the fielder makes a half stop.
5.2 overs (0 Run) This is bowled on a nagging length around off and turning in. Glenn Phillips plays it off the back foot to mid on.back
5.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a floated delivery on middle and leg, Devon Conway nudges it in front of mid-wicket and picks up a single.
