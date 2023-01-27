India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Right then, that is it from this game and it is New Zealand who have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-game series. The action now switches to Lucknow for the second T20I which will take place on Sunday, the 29th of January at 7 pm IST (1.30 pm GMT). You can though join us much earlier for the build-up. Till then, take care and goodbye!
Daryl Mitchell (59* off 30 balls) is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH. Mitchell says that it's always nice to contribute to a score and hopes that they take a bit of momentum into the rest of the series. Says that spin was difficult to get away and applauds the partnership between Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips that got them back into the game and it was his job to take the bowlers on in the end. Adds that it's about trusting his skills and staying clear and it doesn't always come off in T20 cricket but that's the nature of the game.
Mitchell Santner, the captain of New Zealand says that it was a bit of a shock for everyone to see how the ball spun in the second innings. Adds that after a lot of runs in the ODIs, it was nice to see the ball spin. Tells that they never felt safe at any point and knew they needed to bowl well. Mentions that taking three wickets in the Powerplay set the tone for them. Says that they thought about bowling first at the toss because of the dew but the condition never got worse. Ends by saying it was nice to start the series with a win.
The Indian skipper, Hardik Pandya says that no one even thought that the wicket would play like that and the opposition played a bit better than them. Adds that the new ball was turning more than the old ball and the bounce was a surprising factor as well but they did pull it back with the bat and Washington Sundar played really well. Mentions that the wicket wasn't a 176-run wicket and they did falter with the ball having conceded 20-25 runs extra but also recognizes that this is a young team and hopes that they will learn from this. Adds that Sundar was phenomenal and the way he batted and bowled, it is a big plus for them.
The Presentation ceremony...
Michael Bracewell comes down for a quick chat. He says that they were surprised with the amount of turn that was there and says that they were happy that they bowled second. Adds that for his first wicket, he just wanted to skid the ball and it worked out in the end. Mentions that Santner as a leader is great and he oozes confidence which helps the team. Tells that there was a bit of moisture in the end and the dew wasn't a factor. Says that it was a disappointing ODI series, but to bounce back like this is nice for them and they look to continue the momentum.
Earlier in the game, Hardik Pandya won the toss and put New Zealand into bat first due to the dew factor and the Indian pacers didn't get off to a good start either. Finn Allen took them on but Washington Sundar was able to get rid of him early and after that the Indian spinners dominated play. Devon Conway though kept playing his shots and was well-supported by Daryl Mitchell at the other end. Conway got to fifty and then got out but a barrage of boundaries in the final over from Mitchell took New Zealand to a more than a defendable score of 176. Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav bowled really well but the pacers were taken to the cleaners. Coming to the chase, it was a similar story as the Kiwi spinners bossed proceedings but were able to break partnerships more frequently. Their skipper, Mitchell Santner led from the front with the ball and ensured that they got their first win of the tour.
Needing 177 for victory, India got off to a woeful start as their top three were bundled out with the score being just 15. Then came the repair work by the captain and vice-captain as Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav added on 68 runs. SKY looked well in control before chipping one straight to long on and fell short of his fifty. Pandya followed suit and it was Washington Sundar who showed a lot of class as he took on the Kiwi pacers and ripped them apart at the death before eventually falling for 50 in the final over. It was a bridge a bit too far once Yadav and Pandya fell and India will now look to bounce back in the next game.
Having set an above-par total, the Kiwis had the momentum coming into the chase with that 27-run final over. Their spinners came out all guns blazing and picked up early wickets to set the tone. After being kept at bay by Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya for a while, Ish Sodhi broke the vital stand by getting rid of Yadav and that opened the floodgates. They were able to get rid of Pandya soon and run a rampage through the lower order before facing stiff resistance from Washington Sundar in the death overs. In the end, the runs on the board and the spinners took them over the line.
A pretty solid win in the end for New Zealand and they have bounced back after the hammering in the ODI series to take the lead in the T20I series. India will be disappointed with their overall effort as they were outplayed in every department.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary to end, but that will not be enough for India! Lockie Ferguson serves this full and on off, Umran Malik swings hard at it, and gets an outside edge towards the third man fence for a boundary. NEW ZEALAND WIN BY 21 RUNS!
Umran Malik is the last man in for India.
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Washington Sundar goes back to the hut now after putting in a solo fight. Lockie Ferguson bangs this short and outside off, Washington Sundar tries to upper cut it, but fails to get the connection right and hits it straight into the hands of Blair Tickner at third man who makes no mistake. The players are shaking hands, but they realise that there is still one ball left.
19.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and down the leg, Washington Sundar leaves it alone. Wided.
19.4 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! This is on a good length and on off, Washington Sundar miscues his lofted shot in the air towards mid off where Ish Sodhi runs forward, but spills it out after putting in a dive.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Washington Sundar carves this towards sweeper cover.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTY FOR SUNDAR! His first in T20Is and this has come in just 25 balls. Although, this may come in a losing cause, but a positive for India. Coming to the delivery, Lockie Ferguson bowls this on a hard length and on middle, Washington Sundar smokes it over the long on fence for a biggie.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on leg, angling in, Washington Sundar gets cramped and hooks it towards fine leg.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Short and well outside off, Arshdeep Singh slaps it towards sweeper cover for no run.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller one and outside off, Washington Sundar drives it through covers for one. Remember, India conceded 27 runs in the last over, and that is proving to be the difference here.
18.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and way outside off, slower too, Washington Sundar lets it be. Wided again. Are we in for something special here?
18.4 overs (0 Run) A good slower one now, short of a length and on off, Washington Sundar pulls it through square leg and denies the run.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Jacob Duffy tries to bowl the slower delivery, but spills it way outside off, Washington Sundar leaves it alone. Wided.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! Jacob Duffy serves this full and outside off, Washington Sundar clears his front leg and drills it through extra covers for four more runs.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SMASHED! This is short of a length and outiside off, Washington Sundar hammers it wide of extra covers for a boundary. 40 needed in 10 balls now!
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Good hit! Jacob Duffy bowls the slower delivery, on a length and on off, Washington Sundar picks it up and smashes it over the long off fence for a biggie.
Jacob Duffy (2-0-10-1) is back into the attack.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A wicket maiden-over! Lockie Ferguson lands this on a good length and on leg, Arshdeep Singh backs away, but misses it completely.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! This is on a hard length and on middle, Arshdeep Singh swings across the line, but misses.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Lockie Ferguson bangs in a boucner, on middle, Arshdeep Singh gets hurried and misses his pull shot.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Chance of a run out....missed! This is full and on off, Arshdeep Singh drives it towards covers and sets off for the run, but he is sent back. The fielder misses his shy at the batter's end with Arshdeep nowhere near the crease.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Arshdeep Singh tries to reach for it, but misses.
Arshdeep Singh is the new man in.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Lockie Ferguson gets a wicket now! He hits the wicket hard, on middle, angling in, Kuldeep Yadav makes room to push it away, but gets a thin outside edge as the ball goes towards the keeper where Devon Conway makes no mistake. Kuldeep Yadav goes back for a golden duck and New Zealand now two wickets away from victory.
Lockie Ferguson (2-0-22-0) is back into the attack.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! A much-needed one for India! Blair Tickner lands this short and around leg, Washington Sundar swivels and hooks it over the fine leg fence for a bigge. 12 runs off the over! India need 50 runs in 18 balls now!
16.5 overs (2 Runs) A touch fuller and on off, Washington Sundar works it with the inner half of his bat towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on off, Washington Sundar slaps it towards long on but denies the single.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sundar connects this time alright! This is short and on off, sits up nicely, Washington Sundar smacks it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Washington Sundar looks to heave it away, but only connects with thin air.
Kuldeep Yadav comes out to bat now.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Another one bites the dust! It is Mitchell Santner again, you just can't keep him out of this game. Blair Tickner bowls this short of a length and on off, Shivam Mavi lobs it up towards mid off region and sets off for the run. Mitchell Santner there gets to the ball and dives forward to hit bullseye at the bowler's end. The umpires sends it upstairs and the replays shows the Mavi did not ground the bat in time and is short. India seven down.
Is that a run-out? This one looks close and the third umpire is called in. Mitchell Santner scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end and Shivam Mavi might be in trouble. The replays confirm that Mavi is just short of his crease and OUT is the decision on the big screen.
Blair Tickner (1-0-11-0) is back into the attack.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Shivam Mavi sweeps it towards deep square leg for one.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Floated, short and on leg, turning away, Washington Sundar misses his flick and he is out of his crease, but Devon Conway fails to collect and parries it behind him. A stumping chance gone and the batters take a bye run. It is also called a wide.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Shivam Mavi slices it towards short third man for a single.
Shivam Mavi is the new man in.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Mitchell Santner strikes! He slows this up and bowls this on off, spinning away a bit, Deepak Hooda once again skips down the track to slog it away, but misses and Devon Conway behind the stumps does the rest. This has been a special bowling perfomance from Santner here. India six down now!
Is that stumped? The third umpire is called in but the Kiwis look certain and Deepak Hooda is walking off as well. The third umpire checks UltraEDge first and there's no bat involved. The replays show that Devon Conway whipped off the bails before Hooda could get his back leg inside the crease. OUT is the decision on the big screen.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Darts this one full and on middle, Deepak Hooda uses his feet and swings across the line, but misses and gets hit on the pads as the ball goes nowhere.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted and around off, turning away, Deepak Hooda makes room to go for the big shot, but fails to connect.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Washington Sundar pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
