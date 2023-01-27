India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back for the chase!
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then, New Zealand have posted a good total on the board.
India showed fight and resilience throughout their bowling effort. The start was not ideal for them, but Washington Sundar got them back in the game with a couple of wickets in the fifth over, which included the crucial scalp of Finn Allen and terrific catch from him to dismiss Mark Chapman. Then they allowed the Kiwis to build a couple of good partnerships in the middle, but once again they were able to comeback in the game, getting the half-centurion, Devon Conway, and Michael Bracewell out in the 18th over. The latter was a result of some individual brilliance from Ishan Kishan. Sundar was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets while Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Mavi got one each. However, Arshdeep Singh will want to forget that last over where he conceded 27 runs which started with a no ball, and this is not the first time for him. So, he need to work on that. Now, it is upto their batters to come out and chase this down.
New Zealand started off well, with Finn Allen scoring runs at a brisk rate and Devon Conway playing the supporting role. Both of them added 43 runs for the opening stand, but found themselves in a bit of trouble as they lost Allen and Mark Chapman in the same over. After that, Conway and Glenn Phillips steadied the ship with a 60-run partnership where Conway took the charge. He lost his partner, but went on to score a half-century and continued his good form. Daryl Mitchell struggled a bit against the spinners, but once he got the hold of the pitch, he looked like a diferent batter altogether. A quick-fire fifty from him in the end took his side over the 175-run mark which gives their bowlers plenty to play with.
A fine end to innings for New Zealand! Daryl Mitchell was able to rack up 27 runs in the last over which certainly pushed their total over-par. However, India will not be that much bother about it as they know that dew will come in and the conditions will be a bit easier for them. It will be an exciting chase to watch nonetheless.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more to end the innings and 27 runs come off the final over! Arshdeep Singh nails another yorker outside the off stump, Daryl Mitchell thumps it down to long off and races back for the second. New Zealand with 176/6 on the board!
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Well bowled! Another wide yorker, Daryl Mitchell looks for the reverse ramp but gets it off the inside edge toward deep square leg. They push hard for two but Kuldeep Yadav misfields and they get there with ease.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Gets in the wide yorker this time around and Daryl Mitchell bunts it back to the keeper. Ish Sodhi looks for the single but he is sent back and rightly so.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The boundaries keep on coming. This is a low full toss outside off, Daryl Mitchell reaches out and slices it through the point region for a boundary. 23 runs off the over with 3 deliveries still remaining.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Make that a hat-trick of maximums and that will also be FIFTY for Daryl Mitchell, a gem of a knock so far from him. Arshdeep Singh comes from over the wicket and looks for the yorker at the toes but he misses. Mitchell hammers it flat and over the cow corner fence for a maximum.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back-to-back maximums! This is short and at the body, Daryl Mitchell is waiting on the back foot for it and pulls it flat over the backward square leg fence for a biggie. 13 runs already off just one delivery.
19.1 overs (7 Runs) NO BALL AND SIX! All the way! Arshdeep Singh misses the yorker and serves it in the slot around middle, Daryl Mitchell goes deep in his crease and smokes it over long on for a maximum. Also, Arshdeep Singh has overstepped and a Free Hit will now follow.
Ish Sodhi is the next man in. Also, Arshdeep Singh (3-0-24-1) to bowl the last over.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust and Shivam Mavi rounds off a wonderful penultimate over with a wicket. Pace on again and banged in at a good height around off stump. Mitchell Santner looks to take it on but fails to get on top of the bounce. Santner pulls it aerially straight down the throat of Rahul Tripathi at deep mid-wicket and he makes no mistake. New Zealand lose their fifth wicket now.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Goes full and wide and finds the blockhole as well. Daryl Mitchell hits it down to long off for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, Mitchell Santner punches it firmly to deep cover and picks up a single.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky but will do! This is banged in short at a good pace and outside off. Mitchell Santner looks to pull but gets hurried on and gets the top edge. The ball goes over short third man and into the fence.
18.2 overs (1 Run) A juicy full toss around off and middle, Daryl Mitchell goes deep in his crease and hammers it down to long on for only a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, Mitchell Santner bunts it onto the off side and picks up a quick run.
Shivam Mavi to bowl the penultimate over. He conceded 11 runs in his first over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Full and straight from Arshdeep Singh, this is pushed away toward mid on for a single.
Mitchell Santner walks out to bat now.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Excellent piece of fielding from Ishan Kishan behind the sticks and it's a double blow for the Kiwis. Arshdeep Singh comes from around the wicket and angles in a shortish delivery into the body. Daryl Mitchell looks to tuck it away but misses and the ball goes off the thigh pads toward leg slip. Michael Bracewell wants the single and charges to the striker's end but Kishan is quick to take off his gloves and pick up the ball. Kishan scores a direct hit at the striker's end and the replays show that Bracewell is short of his crease.
Is that a run-out? Ishan Kishan with a direct hit at the batter's end and the umpires sends it upstairs. The replays show that Bracewell is well short of his crease and he will have to go back.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Slower one, banged in short and over middle, Michael Bracewell gets on top of the bounce and pulls it down to deep backward square leg for one.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Gets it really full and around off stump, Michael Bracewell manages to get a bit of bat on it.
Michael Bracewell comes out to the middle now.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Arshdeep Singh comes back and picks up a crucial wicket for India. This is full and on off stump, Devon Conway looks to stay put and loft it over long off but gets the timing horribly wrong. The ball goes over mid off and Deepak Hooda from long off comes forward to take a good catch. Conway departs after a wonderful knock and New Zealand are now four down.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Missed opportunity! This is short and wide outside off, Devon Conway rocks back but ends up slapping it straight to the man at cover.
Arshdeep Singh (2-0-22-0) is back on.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A second six in the over and 16 runs come off it. This is pitched up around off stump, Daryl Mitchell swings through the line of the ball and hammers it straight down the ground for a maximum.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Goes full and straight now, Devon Conway flicks it behind square on the leg side for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Another one that is banged into the pitch. This is over middle and Daryl Mitchell pulls it down to long on for just another single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Slower one, bowled into the pitch and angled across the left-hander. Devon Conway waits for it and half-pulls it in front of mid-wicket for one.
16.2 overs (1 Run) This is full and outside off, Daryl Mitchell drills it down to long off for a single.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Daryl Mitchell might be struggling against the spinners but not so much against the seamers. This is bowled back of a length around middle, Mitchell lofts it high and over the wide long on fence for a maximum.
Hardik Pandya (2-0-17-0) comes back into the attack now.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and turning in from around middle, Daryl Mitchell tucks it off the back leg behind square leg for a run.
15.5 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for Devon Conway and his good run of form continues with another solid knock. This is a tad shorter and on the pads, Conway works it away through mid-wicket and picks up a single. Can he now take New Zealand to a defendable score?
15.4 overs (1 Run) Floated up on leg stump, Daryl Mitchell flicks it in front of mid-wicket for a single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) A big appeal for LBW as Daryl Mitchell gets caught on the crease but it is turned down. Hardik Pandya reviews it immediately and this one seems to be close. Nothing on UltraEdge. Ball Tracking shows the wickets as umpire's call and Mitchell survives yet again. Coming to the delivery, Washington Sundar bowled it flatter and around off stump, getting the ball to turn in sharply. Mitchell gets pinged back as he looks to flick but misses and gets a wrap on the pads.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) This is shorter and on leg stump, turning in. Daryl Mitchell goes on the back foot and whips it toward deep backward square leg. Rahul Tripathi from deep square leg sprints to his right and keeps it down to a couple.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Washington Sundar comes back in to finish his spell and starts off with a floated delivery outside off. Devon Conway skips down the track and heaves it to wide long on for one.
