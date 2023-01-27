India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) This is short and well outside off, Washington Sundar has to reach for it and he taps it to deep point for a single. 67 needed now off 30 balls.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off stump, Deepak Hooda slogs it away without much timing to deep mid-wicket for a single.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Quicker one on off stump, Deepak Hooda stays put and heaves it a long way over the cow corner fence for a biggie.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air and floated up around off, Washington Sundar chips it down to long off for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Another chance goes begging and this time Deepak Hooda gets a life. This is bowled flatter and around off stump, no turn again. Deepak Hooda goes deep in his crease and looks to swing hard across the line but ends up slicing it high over mid off. Mark Chapman comes charging in from the deep but ends up spilling it. They get a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) This is on middle and leg, Washington Sundar sweeps it toward deep square leg for a single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) This is pitched up on middle, Washington Sundar thumps it down to long on for one.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) A bit of a mix up between the two fielders and Washington Sundar gets away with it. Lockie Ferguson bangs it in short and over the stumps. Sundar looks to pull but gets hurried on and gets a top edge instead. The ball goes high and toward fine leg. The keeper, Devon Conway runs behind and Ish Sodhi comes in from the deep as well but neither of them calls for it and the ball lands safely. Two taken.
13.4 overs (0 Run) A touch fuller and pushed outside off, Washington Sundar looks to back away and slap it away but misses.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely timed! Good-length ball at 142 clicks and angled into the body, Washington Sundar stays deep in his crease and shuffles a bit before flicking it to the right of fine leg for a boundary.
13.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another pacy short ball, pushed well outside the off stump and a wide is called.
13.2 overs (0 Run) A pacy short ball from around the wicket and this is bowled outside off. Washington Sundar looks to cut it away but is beaten for pace and bounce.
13.1 overs (1 Run) This is shorter and on the body, Deepak Hooda picks it off his hips and flicks it down to fine leg for a run.
Lockie Ferguson comes back into the attack now. He conceded 13 runs in his first over.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted around off, Washington Sundar reaches forward and pushes it to cover.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, this is worked away onto the leg side for one.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter outside off, Deepak Hooda looks to cut but misses.
12.3 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side around off and a bit slower as well. Deepak Hooda looks to work it off the back foot but the ball turns in a long way and beats the bat.
Deepak Hooda walks out to bat now.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Poor choice of shot from Hardik Pandya and he pays the ultimate price. Michael Bracewell bowls this is quicker and shorter on off stump. Pandya goes deep in his crease and looks to pull it with the turn. The ball though doesn't turn much and takes the top edge. The ball is skied high and around short mid-wicket. The bowler, Michael Bracewell settles under it well and takes it reverse cup. New Zealand have got rid of both set batters and are on top of proceedings here.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Michael Bracewell comes back into the attack and starts off with a flatter delivery around middle. Washington Sundar tucks it leg side for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) This is very full and at the stumps, Washington Sundar drives it down to long on for one.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to open your account! This is full and on leg stump, Washington Sundar plays the reverse sweep and hammers it past backward point for a boundary.
Washington Sundar is the next man in.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ish Sodhi has the last laugh here and gets rid of the big fish. Sodhi floats this one up on leg stump and it is the wrong 'un. Suryakumar Yadav picks it up but decides just to chip it in the gap. Yadav times it a bit too well and to the right of long on. Finn Allen there runs around and comes forward a bit to take a simple catch. SKY cannot believe it and Sodhi is elated.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! This is tossed up full and around off, Suryakumar Yadav lofts it with the turn and launches it a long way over the long off fence for a biggie.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Misses out! This is dragged down on leg stump, Hardik Pandya rocks back and goes hard at the pull shot but mistimes it toward deep mid-wicket for a run.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off stump, turning away. Hardik Pandya works it off the back foot and in front of mid-wicket for a single.
Ish Sodhi (2-0-17-0) is back to bowl his leggies.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end and Mitchell Santner has given away just a single in his last two overs. Tossed up around off, Hardik Pandya pushes it toward cover.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Turn and bounce! Slower and on a shorter length outside off, Hardik Pandya looks to come forward but the ball grips and bounces a bit extra as well. Pandya does well to keep it down toward backward point.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Gives it a lot of air now and floats it up outside off, Suryakumar Yadav pushes it toward cover and scampers through for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! This one is sliding into middle and leg, Suryakumar Yadav looks to drive but gets a faint inside edge onto the pads.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls it slower now and turns it away from middle stump, Suryakumar Yadav defends it on the off side.
10.1 overs (0 Run) This is bowled quicker and flatter, angling into the pads. Suryakumar Yadav gets pushed on the back foot but manages to keep it out.
