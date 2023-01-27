India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) An appeal for caugh behind, but turned down. Hardik Pandya decides to go for the review. Kuldeep Yadav flights this one up, on off, Daryl Mitchell looks to reverse-sweep it, but misses as the ball loops up off his forearms. Ishan Kishan takes the catch and appeals, but the fingers stays down. The UltraEdges confirms no bat involved and Ball Tracking indicates impact is outside off. Mitchell survives.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Short and way outside off, Devon Conway reaches for it and slaps it towards deep point for a run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, Daryl Mitchell knocks it towards long off for a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Short again and on leg, Daryl Mitchell looks to flick it away, but misses and gets hit on the pads.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on off, Daryl Mitchell uses his feet to play at it, but the ball loops up of the upper part of his bat and falls in front of short mid-wicket.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Daryl Mitchell pushes it back to the bowler.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Pitched up, on middle, Daryl Mitchell chips it towards long on for a single.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length and on middle, Daryl Mitchell tucks it with soft hands towards mid-wicket and comes back for the second run. Good running!
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A lucky boundary, but Mitchell won't mind that! This is full again and around off, Daryl Mitchell looks to drive it away, but gets an inside edge past the stumps and towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powered away! Shivam Mavi serves this a touch fuller and on middle, Daryl Mitchell backs away and hammers it wide of long on for a boundary.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Daryl Mitchell keeps it out to the off side.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Shivam Mavi begins with a hard-length delivery, on middle, Daryl Mitchell blocks it down the pitch.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Daryl Mitchell steers it towards point for a single and gets off the mark.
Daryl Mitchell is the new man in.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Kuldeep Yadav strikes now! The dangerous, Glenn Phillips goes back to the hut. Kuldeep Yadav bowls the googly this time, full and on middle, turning away, Glenn Phillips goes for the slog-sweep, but the turn away takes the top edge as the ball goes high up in the air. Suryakumar Yadav at deep square leg settles under it and pouches it safely. New Zealand three down now!
12.4 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and on middle, Devon Conway nudges it towards short fine leg for one more.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice use of the feet! Kuldeep Yadav flights this up, on leg, Devon Conway skips down the track and drills it wide of long on, the timing is so good it races to the fence for a boudnary.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and down the leg, Glenn Phillips looks to scoop it away, but mistimes it towards square leg for a run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Devon Conway goes for the slog-sweep, but toe-ends it towards mid-wicket. They cross.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Deepak Hooda bowls this short and outside off, Glenn Phillips moves back and cuts it towards the deep point fence for a boundary.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, Devon Conway moves back and flicks it towards mid-wicket for one.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on off, Devon Conway thinks about the reverse sweep, but changes his mind and tries to guide it away, but misses.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Devon Conway finds the fence this time! This is bit short and on middle, Devon Conway goes down and sweeps it wide of deep square leg for a boundary.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Devon Conway reverse-sweeps it, but straight to point.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Glenn Phillips drives it towards cover-point for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off, Glenn Phillips taps it towards cover-point for a quick single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Short again and around off, Glenn Phillips leans on and pushes it towards covers.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and on middle, Glenn Phillips knocks it back to the bowler.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Gives this one some air, on leg, Devon Conway nudges it towards square leg for a run.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot! This is floated, fuller and around leg, Devon Conway goes down and nails his sweep towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on off, Glenn Phillips dabs it towards point for a single.
