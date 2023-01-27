India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
Who will walk out now?
2.4 overs (0 Run) Half and appeal for caught behind but it is turned down and Mitchell Santner has reviewed it. Not much of an appeal from the bowler but Devon Conway from behind the sticks seems certain. The third umpire checks UltraEdge and there is indeed an outside edge on it.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Gives the charge this time. Rahul Tripathi comes down the pitch and Jacob Duffy bowls it shorter over middle, Tripathi swings across the line but is beaten yet again.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Nagging length, angling into the off pole and shapes away beautifully. Rahul Tripathi gets squared up but manages to keep it out.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Nicely bowled! Length, angling into middle and the ball shapes away a touch. Shubman Gill gets a leading edge past point and picks up a single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A huge swing and a miss and the huge turn ahs saved Rahul Tripathi here. This is tossed up full and around middle, Tripathi misses the slog sweep and gets hit on the pads but there is no appeal.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length around middle, Rahul Tripathi tucks it toward mid-wicket.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and turning in from outside off, there's a bit of extra bounce as well. Rahul Tripathi manages to keep it down in front of backward point.
Rahul Tripathi walks out to bat at number 3.
1.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! A ripper of a delivery from Michael Bracewell and Ishan Kishan cannot believe it. This is bowled from around the wicket and on a good length around middle. The delivery is quicker and grips and turns away sharply. Kishan is beaten all ends up as the ball zips past the outside edge and hits the top of off stump. Just the start New Zealand wanted and Kishan has to walk back for a low score.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter again and turning into middle and leg, Shubman Gill pulls it off the back foot to deep mid-wicket for a single.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the gap! Just a fraction shorter to start with from Michael Bracewell and Shubman Gill latches onto the width on offer. Gill rocks back and cuts it in front of cover-point for a boundary.
We will see some spin now as Michael Bracewell is ready to bowl.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch from Ishan Kishan and he gets off the mark with a boundary. Good length angling across off, Kishan waits on the back foot and just cuts it fine into the third man fence. So, five runs come off the first over then.
0.5 over (0 Run) Length ball around middle and this one seams away a touch. Ishan Kishan stays watchful and blocks it out on the off side.
0.4 over (0 Run) Fullish length around middle and just shaping back in a touch. Ishan Kishan watchfully keeps it out on the leg side.
0.3 over (0 Run) Straight to the fielder! This is full and outside off, Ishan Kishan drives it square of the wicket and finds the man at cover-point.
0.2 over (1 Run) Shubman Gill and India are off the mark with a quick single. Good length around middle and leg, Gill bunts it in front of mid on and scampers through to the other end.
0.1 over (0 Run) Jacob Duffy starts off with a shortish delivery outside off and goes to ground on the followthrough. Shubman Gill though rocks back and punches it to the cover region.
