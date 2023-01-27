India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! c & b Washington Sundar.
Is that a fair catch? The umpires have gone upstairs and the soft signal is out. Washington Sundar seems to have taken a brilliant catch off his own bowling and the replays confirm the same. The third umpire signals it as OUT!
4.5 overs (0 Run) Another brilliant delivery!
4.4 overs (0 Run) A bit short and on middle, turning away again, Mark Chapman gets his bat away at the last moment.
4.3 overs (0 Run) RIPPER! This is tossed up, lands on middle stump line, turns away sharply, Mark Chapman looks to block it, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Mark Chapman is the new man in.
4.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Washington Sundar draws first blood! Finn Allen tries to be aggressive again, but holes out this time. Sundar slows it up a bit, on middle, turning in too, Finn Allen once again goes for the slog-sweep, but this time fails to get the right connection and hits it much squarer towards deep square leg where Suryakumar Yadav is there to take the catch. A good knock from Allen comes to an end and the Kiwis lose their first wicket.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Finn Allen has sent this a long way into the stands! This is floated, full and around off, Finn Allen moves across and slog-sweeps it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Arshdeep Singh goes back to the slower one, back of a length and on middle, Finn Allen pushes it towards long on for one.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A streaky boundary! This is full and outside off, Finn Allen slashes hard at it, and gets an outside edge as the ball goes over short third man for four more runs.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Another slower delivery, on a length and on middle, Finn Allen mistimes his drive towards mid-wicket.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Arshdeep Singh bangs in a well-directed bouncer, on middle, Finn Allen gets a bit surprised and misses his pull shot.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Arshdeep Singh takes the pace off and bowls this back of a length, on middle, Finn Allen keeps it out to the right of the bowler.
3.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That is the first maximum of the innings! Arshdeep Singh serves this full and around off, Finn Allen swats it over the long off fence for a biggie.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, Finn Allen moves back and tucks it towards mid-wicket for a quick run. A direct hit and it would have been close.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter, short and down the leg, Devon Conway flicks it around the corner on the leg side for one. The batter thinks about the second, but Shivam Mavi is quick to get to the ball and fires in a rocket throw at the keeper's end to keep it to one.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, short and on middle, Finn Allen nudges it towards short mid-wicket for a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Just short! Washington Sundar lands this short and outside off, Finn Allen punches it uppishly towards extra cover, but the ball just falls in front of Rahul Tripathi there.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, turning in, Finn Allen looks to sweep it away, but misses.
2.1 overs (0 Run) SHARP TURN! Washington Sundar starts with a short delivery, on middle, turning in sharply, Finn Allen gets cramped for room and the ball hits him high on his body.
An immediate change in the bowling as Washington Sundar has been handed the ball.
1.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Devon Conway gets behind it and blocks it out.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Devon Conway opens his account in style! Arshdeep Singh pitches this on up and outside off, Devon Conway reaches for it and slices it past point as his bottom half comes off. It has enough legs to race away to the deep point fence for a boundary.
A slight halt in play as Hardik Pandya isn't happy with the ball and the umpires are having a look at it. The umpires bring out the gauge and deem that the ball is fine and the play can carry on now.
1.4 overs (1 Run) A slower delivery now, on a length and on middle, Finn Allen tucks it towards long on for a single. Devon Conway will finally face a ball after ten deliveries in this inning.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A poor delivery and rightly punished! This is a juciy full toss, on middle, Finn Allen accepts the gift and smahses it right past the bowler for a boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on the pads, Finn Allen misses his flick as the ball goes off his pads to the left of the keeper where Ishan Kishan puts in a good dive to that side to stop it. He certainly saved a boundary there.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Arshdeep Singh bangs in a bouncer, on middle and leg, Finn Allen ducks under it. It is called a wide again.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Arshdeep Singh loses his line and bowls this full, but way down the leg side, Finn Allen misses his flick. It is called a wide.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Arshdeep Singh tries to bowl the yorker, but serves a low full toss instead, on off, Finn Allen drills it towards mid on.
Arshdeep Singh to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) This is on a good length and on middle, Finn Allen works it towards mid on for a single. 12 runs off the first over then!
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row! Finn Allen has made his intentions clear here. Hardik Pandya bowls another full delivery, on middle and off, Finn Allen this time thrashes it past mid on for another boundary.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Hardik Pandya pitches it up and on off, Finn Allen stays there and just lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
0.3 over (2 Runs) Finn Allen is finally underway! This is full and on off, Finn Allen goes for the drive, but slices it over point for a couple of runs.
0.2 over (0 Run) On a length and on middle, Finn Allen knocks it towards mid-wicket.
0.2 over (1 Run) Hardik Pandya pulls his length back a bit, but delivers it down the leg side, Finn Allen looks to flick it away, but misses as the ball goes off his thigh pads towards the keeper where Ishan Kishan appeals for a catch. However, the umpire calls it a wide and New Zealand are underway.
0.1 over (0 Run) Hardik Pandya starts with a fullish delivery around off, shaping in a bit, Finn Allen drives it firmly but straight to short covers.
Done with the pre-match formalities and it is now time to get the play underway. The umpires are out in the middle as the Indian players are seen in a huddle. Finn Allen and Devon Conway will open the innings for New Zealand. Skipper Hardik Pandya will take the new ball himself and he is raring to go. Let's play...
We are almost ready for the start of play and the 40, 000 or so crowd inside the stadium is absolutely buzzing. But first, the two teams will line up for their respective national anthems. It will be New Zealand's national anthem first followed by the Indian national anthem.
Mitchell Santner, the captain of New Zealand says that they were challenged in the ODI series but this gives them another opportunity to play India which doesn't come often. Adds that this is a good experience for some of the younger players to play against India at their home which will also give them the chance to shape their team for the T20 World Cup next year. Mentions that they would have bowled first as well and says that Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls have gone back home and Ish Sodhi and Mark Chapman comes in.
Hardik Pandya, the skipper of India says that they will bowl first and adds that there will be a lot of dew in the second innings. Mentions that they want to go out there and play the best they can and the beauty about a young team is the extra energy they bring in. Says that playing the ODI series before the T20 series makes it a bit easier for the transition. Mentions that playing for India has been a honor for everyone and the young guys are keeping on learning. Informs that Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Jitesh Sharma and Prithvi Shaw, unfortunately, miss out.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.
India (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Hardik Pandya. India have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Danny Morrison is pitchside. He says that the average first innings score here is 156 and the square boundaries are a bit over 60 meters with the straight boundaries being over 70 meters. Ajit Agarkar joins him and says that the pitch looks excellent and there's an even covering of grass. Adds that there will be help for the seamers early on and the dew factor will be crucial but the outfield is cut in such a way that the dew can be kept to a minimum.
