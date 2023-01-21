Hardik Pandya pulled off a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Devon Conway during the second ODI encounter between India and New Zealand in Raipur on Saturday. New Zealand were off to a disappointing start, and it got worse as Conway ended up miscuing his shot straight back to Pandya. The all-rounder was slightly off balance but that did not stop him from catching the ball with his left hand. It resulted in the crowd erupting in cheer while Conway was visibly stunned by the athleticism on display.

Mohammed Shami-led pace attack produced an incisive spell on a tricky surface as India bowled out New Zealand for 108.

After New Zealand collapsed to 15 for five in the 11th over, passionate fans who flocked to the remotely located Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium for Raipur's first international game, feared an early finish.

Shami (3/18) and Mohammed Siraj (1/10) made life tough for the batters with their high-quality seam bowling on a helping pitch. The odd ball stopping made the batters' job tougher.

New Zealand were in dire straits, but all hope was not lost with last match's centurion Michael Bracewell (22) and the equally dangerous Glenn Phillips (36) in the middle.

Bracewell made his intent clear by stepping out to whack Shami over cover. After getting hit for consecutive fours in the 19th over, Shami bowled a sharp bouncer and Bracewell went for the pull only to edge it back to the keeper.

Mitchell Santer (27), who scored a fifty in Hyderabad, joined Phillips and the duo took the team past 100 with a 47-run stand for the seventh wicket. However, both were dismissed in a space of six balls to end New Zealand's hopes of a recovery.

While Santner played a well disguised slower ball from Hardik on to the stumps, Phillips gave a regulation catch to Suryakumar Yadav at deep midwicket off a long hop from Washington Sundar (2/7).

Kuldeep Yadav (1/29) trapped number 11 Blair Tickner in front to end the New Zealand innings in 34.3 overs.

(With PTI inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Wrestlers' "Not Another Day" Threat Amid #MeToo Protest