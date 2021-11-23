KL Rahul has been ruled out of the two-match Test series against New Zealand that begins in Kanpur from Thursday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, in a media statement, said that the India opener had sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh. Suryakumar Yadav has been added to the squad as KL Rahul's replacement. Rahul's injury is a massive setback to the Indian team with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli already missing. Kohli will return to lead the side in the second Test in Mumbai but Rohit has been rested from the entire series.

"Team India batsman Mr. KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Paytm Test series against New Zealand. He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mr. Suryakumar Yadav as KL Rahul's replacement," the BCCI said in a media statement.

India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna