Currently with Team India for the ongoing three-match T20I series, Deepak Chahar took a walk down memory lane on Thursday and shared a nostalgic throwback photograph with Rohit Sharma. In the post, the photograph was divided into two portions The upper portion was a photo of the duo during the first T20I on Wednesday and the second photo was of the duo which was also 15-years-old. In the older picture, a young Chahar can be seen posing with Rohit and the pair can't be seen sporting any beard. Taking a dig at their youth in the older picture, Chahar captioned it as, "Picture at the same ground after almost 15 years . Me and Rohit Bhiaya we both didn't have beard that time @rohitsharma45 #moment #bleedblue".

Here is the post:

Picture at the same ground after almost 15 years . Me and Rohit Bhiaya we both didn't have beard that time @rohitsharma45 #moment #bleedblue pic.twitter.com/KAuFFQPecI — Deepak chahar (@deepak_chahar9) November 18, 2021

The post was well-received by fans, with most giving hilarious reactions.

India won the second T20I on Friday by seven wickets. The win helped the Men in Blue take a 2-0 lead and also claim victory in the series.

Chasing a target of 154 in the second T20I, India reached 155 for three in 17.2 overs in Ranchi. Rohit, who recently became Team India's full-time T20I captain, smashed 55 off 36 balls. Meanwhile, his opening partner KL Rahul slammed 65 off 49 deliveries.

Blackcaps captain Tim Southee was in decent form for his side and took three wickets in four overs. The pacer conceded only 16 runs.

Initially, New Zealand posted 153 for six in 20 overs with Glenn Phillips and Martin Guptill registering 34 and 31 runs respectively.

Harshal Patel, who was making his India debut, justified his selection and took two wickets in four overs, conceding 25 runs.

The hosts won the first T20I by five wickets on Wednesday in Jaipur. Both sides will face each other in the third T20I on Sunday, in Kolkata.