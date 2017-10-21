When And Where To Watch, India vs New Zealand 1st ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India can regain the top ODI spot from South Africa if they win the series 3-0.

New Zealand's batsmen know they will have to subdue India's spinners if they are to have any chance of winning their three-match One Day International series starting on Sunday. Virat Kohli's India, which swept the three-match Test series against the Black Caps last year, can regain the top ODI spot from South Africa if they win the series 3-0. The second ODI takes place in Pune on Wednesday, with the third in Kanpur on October 29. The two sides will then play three T20 matches.

When will the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand be played?

The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on October 22.

Where will the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand be played?

The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

How do I watch the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand live?

The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1,3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand start?

The live broadcast of the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will start at 01:30 PM IST .

Where can you follow the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand online?

The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.