India vs New Zealand 17 Oct 17 to 07 Nov 17

Virender Sehwag, Twitter Floored As Ross Taylor Showcases His Hindi

Updated: 23 October 2017 13:59 IST

Virender Sehwag was floored by Ross Taylors response in Hindi to his tweet.

Ross Taylor and Virender Sehwag were once teammates in the Indian Premier League. © AFP

New Zealand veteran Ross Taylor was in the thick of things in the first One-day International with India at Mumbai on Sunday, when he got together with Tom Latham to carve up a 200-run stand which won the Kiwis the match after they looked in a fair bit of trouble while chasing the 281-run target. While Taylor missed out on a century by five runs, his contribution to the victory was immense. Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to congratulate the 'Darji' as he named Taylor. "Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji . Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders," wrote Sehwag's tweet.

While the former India opener would have assumed that this would stump Taylor, the Kiwi turned the tables with a response in Hindi that took Viru by surprise.

"Thanks @virendersehwag bhai agli Baar Apna order time pe Bhej dena so Mai Apko agli Diwali ke pehle deliver kardunga ....happy Diwali," was the unexpected response.

Sehwag was evidently pleasantly surprised but played the bouncer well.

"Hahaha Masterji , is saal waali patloon hi ek bilaang choti karke dena next diwali pe. Ross the Boss, most sporting :)."

The New Zealander's response didn't just impress Sehwag. Even the fans were floored by the response in Hindi.

Taylor and Sehwag go back a long way, having faced one another as rivals in international matches. They have also shared the dressing room as members of the Delhi Daredevils squad.

New Zealand lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 after Sunday's win. The second match of the series is to be played at Pune on October 25 and the last one in Kanpur on October 29.

New Zealand will then play India in three T20 Internationals in November.

