Virender Sehwag, Twitter Floored As Ross Taylor Showcases His Hindi

Ross Taylor and Virender Sehwag were once teammates in the Indian Premier League.

Ross Taylor and Virender Sehwag were once teammates in the Indian Premier League. © AFP

New Zealand veteran Ross Taylor was in the thick of things in the first One-day International with India at Mumbai on Sunday, when he got together with Tom Latham to carve up a 200-run stand which won the Kiwis the match after they looked in a fair bit of trouble while chasing the 281-run target. While Taylor missed out on a century by five runs, his contribution to the victory was immense. Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to congratulate the 'Darji' as he named Taylor. "Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji . Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders," wrote Sehwag's tweet.

While the former India opener would have assumed that this would stump Taylor, the Kiwi turned the tables with a response in Hindi that took Viru by surprise.

Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji . Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders .#indvsnz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 22, 2017

"Thanks @virendersehwag bhai agli Baar Apna order time pe Bhej dena so Mai Apko agli Diwali ke pehle deliver kardunga ....happy Diwali," was the unexpected response.

Thanks @virendersehwag bhai agli Baar Apna order time pe Bhej dena so Mai Apko agli Diwali ke pehle deliver kardunga ....happy Diwali — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) October 23, 2017

Sehwag was evidently pleasantly surprised but played the bouncer well.

"Hahaha Masterji , is saal waali patloon hi ek bilaang choti karke dena next diwali pe. Ross the Boss, most sporting :)."

Hahaha Masterji , is saal waali patloon hi ek bilaang choti karke dena next diwali pe. Ross the Boss, most sporting :) https://t.co/FNpAwrWCB4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2017

The New Zealander's response didn't just impress Sehwag. Even the fans were floored by the response in Hindi.

Hindi how?? — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@Ansh_MSDian) October 23, 2017

Hindi mein reply !! And that too in @virendersehwag style!! Who's ghost tweeting for you Ross? — Rosy (@rose_k01) October 23, 2017

Ohh teri Nahle pe Dahlaaa laga diya ye tooo....

https://t.co/7aapgFkp4A — Rohit(@09_rkg) October 23, 2017

But the question is , how u @RossLTaylor learn to speak Hindi ??? — @Sudipto_Bk15_Ro45 (@Sudipta08085285) October 23, 2017

Where did you learn Hindi Ross? Hahaha — Sai Agarwal (@Imsaiagarwal) October 23, 2017

Hahaha.. so funny.

How come your Hindi is so good @RossLTaylor ?? — Varsha Rajpoot (@Varshaa_Rajpoot) October 23, 2017

Taylor and Sehwag go back a long way, having faced one another as rivals in international matches. They have also shared the dressing room as members of the Delhi Daredevils squad.

New Zealand lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 after Sunday's win. The second match of the series is to be played at Pune on October 25 and the last one in Kanpur on October 29.

New Zealand will then play India in three T20 Internationals in November.