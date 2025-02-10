Cricket, unlike football, has had several rule changes in recent. From two bouncer rule to DRS to non-striker's run out, cricket has not been averse to change in rule. One of the recent rule changes also mandates that batters to not change ends when he or she hits the ball in the air and gets caught out. This essentially means the new batter will have to face the bowler, and the not the non-striker. It has been quite a few years since this rule was implemented. However, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar raised an interesting point. He said that Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) which decides the rules of the game should have the international experience of greats like Rahul Dravid, Graeme Smith.

Gavaskar was making the statements after India captain Rohit Sharma got out on 119 after being caught by Adil Rashid off Liam Livingstone and the next batter Axar Patel had to take strike.

"The laws are changed by MCC. At the moment, the laws are with the MCC. It's a private club that makes the laws of international games all over the world. And I do believe that there should be some international experience there. Maybe some former captains should be there. Just giving a few names. Graeme Smith, Rahul Dravid – somebody who's been a recent coach. Ricky Ponting has been around. These are the people who I believe should be in that laws committee. You need playing experience over there and the committee that is there, I am not too sure there is international experience," Gavaskar said on air while doing commentary for the official broadcasters on Sunday.

Gavaskar went on to say he didn't find any reason behind some of the rule changes.

"There's umpiring experience, Yes. Simon Taufel is there. But for any law to change, there needs to be some background. Like the playing conditions came in for two bouncers in an over, one bouncer in an over, or 90 overs in a day, there were reasons behind it. I don't know whether there was a reason to change this law that the non-striker would no longer be on strike if the players crossed ends and the batter who played the ball was out caught. I just think that was such an important television aspect too," the legend added.

India next play England in the third ODI on Wednesday before the side flies out to Dubai for the Champions Trophy 2025.