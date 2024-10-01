On a brilliant day for Team India in the field, Mohammed Siraj grabbed a brilliant one-handed catch. With India up against Bangladesh on Day 4 of the second Test in Kanpur, the only objective set was claiming quick wickets. It was Jasprit Bumrah who bagged the first wicket for the team on the day, sending Mushfiqur Rahim packing before Mohammed Siraj struck to dismiss Litton Das, thanks to a brilliant catch by Rohit Sharma. Probably inspired by Rohit's effort, Siraj then produced a one-handed stunner himself as Ravichandran Ashwin sent Shakib al Hasan packing.

Shakib advanced down the pitch, looking to hit Ashwin for a maximum but the ball only hit the toe end of the bat. Siraj, running backwards to take the catch, had to dive behind him to claim the catch. His reaction to the successful summed up the unbelievable nature of the dismissal.\

If a list of some of the finest catches of the year is compiled, Siraj's effort would undoubtedly make the cut.

As for the first session, Mominul Haque hit a fine century to guide Bangladesh to 205 for six in their first innings at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test against India. But, he reached the triple-digit score only after being dropped by Virat Kohli in the slips.

Resuming their innings at 107 for three after no play was possible on day two and three out due to a wet outfield, Bangladesh added 98 for the loss of three wickets in the opening session on day four.

Mominul led the fight for Bangladesh, remaining unbeaten on 102 off 176 balls while giving him company was Mehidy Hasan Miraz (6 not out).

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin (2/45) and Aksh Deep (2/43) picked up two wickets apiece, while Japsrit Bumrah (1/36) and Mohammed Siraj (1/46) claimed one each.

