After Virat Kohli failed to score big upon his Test return in India's first Test match against Bangladesh, it seems like he is determined to get back in form. Kohli was seen practising in the nets near the ground while the match was going on during Day 3. Alongside him, even Yashasvi Jaiswal appeared to be practising. Kohli - who had played only one Test prior to this in 2024 - managed scores of only 6 and 17 in the two innings against Bangladesh.

Kohli was given out LBW in the second innings, a decision which he chose not to review despite batting partner Shubman Gill seemingly urging him to. It proved to an error in judgment by Kohli, as replays showed that the ball had hit the bat before hitting his pads, and as a result, he would've not been out had he reviewed.

However, Kohli seems desperate to make amends. With one more Test to go in Bangladesh series before a three-match at home against New Zealand, Kohli appears to want to get more practice in.

The 35-year-old could be seen leaving a delivery during his extra net session.

Leaving them right



And some shots audible takkkkkkkkk from far away pic.twitter.com/9dYXWnfK0t — Middle Class Chandler (@MC_Chandler01) September 21, 2024

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3: As it happened

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant registered magnificent hundreds to take India's second innings total to 287/4 in 64 overs, before captain Rohit Sharma declared. Therefore, Bangladesh were set a huge target of 515.

After early positive signs in the run chase, first innings' hero with the bat R Ashwin dismantled the Bangladesh middle order in the final session of Day 3. Openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam had notched up a 62-run partnership - Bangladesh's first-ever 50-run partnership in India - but both departed soon after.

Ashwin picked up the wickets of Shadman, Mominul Haque and Mushfique Rahim to leave Bangladesh four-down with nearly 400 runs more to get.