Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took six wickets as India hammered Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test to go 1-0 up in the two-match series on Sunday. Bangladesh, who began day four in Chennai on 158-4 and chasing 515 for a famous win, were bowled out for 234 in the first session with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring 82. Ashwin, who went wicketless in the first innings and scored a century, claimed his 37th Test wicket haul to end the game with figures of 6/88.

With the win, the Indian team consolidated its lead in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

With seven wins in 10 matches, the Rohit Sharma-led side has a PCT of 71.67. Australia are a close second with a PCT of 62.50.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, dropped down to the 6th spot. They have a PCT of 39.29.

Ashwin was named Man of the Match for his century in the first innings and taking a six-wicket haul in the second.

"No, I don't keep track of POTM awards. Every time I play in Chennai, it's an amazing feeling. I've watched a lot of Tests, int'l cricket in those stands, to do it in front of those renovated stands is great. It was an opportunity to fight, dig in deep. I've seen so many team-mates do it in the past. Was a special innings, didn't sink in till day 2. I make a living by bowling, so bowling comes first. I think like a bowler naturally but have focused my thoughts with batting. The compartmentalisation is work in progress," Ashwin said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh came to Chennai fresh from a landmark series win in Pakistan but they have still never beaten India in Tests.

The two teams now head to the northern Indian city of Kanpur for the second Test starting on Friday.