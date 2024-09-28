Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Rain To Force A Delayed Start Again As India Eye 4th Wicket?
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Bangladesh were 107 for 3 after 35 overs when early stumps was called on Day 1
India vs Bangladesh Second Test Day 2 Live Score Updates© BCCI
India vs Bangladesh Second Test Day 2 Live Updates: Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim will resume at their overnight scores of 40 and 6, respectively on Saturday. Rain forced early Stumps on the opening day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park in Kanpur. There is prediction of rain on the second day too.. Akash Deep struck twice on Day 1 to reduce Bangladesh to 29 for 2 before the visitors made a bit of recovery. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed the third wicket of Bangladesh. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side were 107 for 3 after 35 overs when early stumps was called. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates from Day 2 of India vs Bangladesh second Test -
2nd Test, Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2024, Sep 27, 2024
Day 1 | Stumps
IND
BAN
107/3 (35.0)
Green Park, Kanpur
India won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.06
Batsman
Mominul Haque
40 (81)
Mushfiqur Rahim
6* (13)
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah
19/0 (9)
Akash Deep
34/2 (10)
- 08:45 (IST)2nd Test Live Score: Overcast conditionsIn the afternoon also, there are high chances of rain. Overall, rain may not allow a full day's play even today. With overcast conditions, will Indian pacers be smart enough to take advantage? They were good in phases on the first day though the Bangladesh batters fought back before R Ashwin took the third wicket.
- 08:13 (IST)
