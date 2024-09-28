India vs Bangladesh Second Test Day 2 Live Updates: Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim will resume at their overnight scores of 40 and 6, respectively on Saturday. Rain forced early Stumps on the opening day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park in Kanpur. There is prediction of rain on the second day too.. Akash Deep struck twice on Day 1 to reduce Bangladesh to 29 for 2 before the visitors made a bit of recovery. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed the third wicket of Bangladesh. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side were 107 for 3 after 35 overs when early stumps was called. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score and Updates from Day 2 of India vs Bangladesh second Test -