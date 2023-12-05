Continuing a beautiful trend in the Indian team, Suryakumar Yadav won hearts on social media with his beautiful gesture after India sealed the 5-match T20I series against Australia 4-1. India's nervy victory in the 5th T20I helped the nation some wounds that Australia had inflicted by beating Rohit Sharma's side in the final of the Cricket World Cup 2023. After the match on Sunday, skipper Suryakumar handed the trophy to the newcomers in the team, Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma, as the entire team celebrated the triumph.

Seeing Suryakumar continue the trend, emulating the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, fans were truly pleased. Here's the video:

That winning feeling



Captain Suryakumar Yadav collects the trophy as #TeamIndia win the T20I series - #INDvAUS | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/IuQsRihlAI — BCCI (@BCCI) December 3, 2023

After the game, Suryakumar was said that he was quite pleased with the way the youngsters in the team handled the challenge.

"It was a good series. The way the boys showed their skills was commendable. We wanted to be fearless, we wanted to enjoy when we were in the middle. I told them, "do whatever is right and just enjoy your game," and they did the same. So very happy with that. If he (Washington Sundar) would have been there it'd have been an add-on. At Chinnaswamy, 200+ is easier to chase. 160-175 is a tricky told here. After 10 overs, I told the boys that we have a game on," he said.

Australia skipper Matthew Wade, on the other hand, was quite disappointed by his team's batting in the death overs.

"I thought we bowled relatively well. We kept them to a total that probably should have been chased at this ground. Disappointing last five or six overs (with the bat). There's always a temptation to get a lefty against the two spinners. Projecting forward to the World Cup, my role is going to be down there with Tim David and Marcus Stoinis. Looking forward to the World Cup. My job is try and get us home in situations like tonight. Would have been nice to get the result tonight. 3-2 would have been probably a reflection of where the series was, we played some good cricket, got outplayed at times but we learn a lot," he said.