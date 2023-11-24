Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy debut got off to a dream start as India defeated Australia by three wickets in a high-scoring thriller at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Chasing a target of 208, Suryakumar played one of his trademark T20I knocks, hitting 80 off just 42 balls to put India in control. However, after his departure, India lost three wickets in the space of 14 runs, only for Rinku Singh to seal the deal for India. With Australia pacer Sean Abbott left to defend one run off one delivery, Rinku stayed calm and hit the ball over long-on for a huge six.

However, a few second later, the umpire signalled for a no-ball and India's victory was sealed right before that six came off Rinku's bat.

While Rinku hit Abbott for a six, the runs were not added to India's final score.

What does ICC's rule says?

According to ICC Men's T20I Playing Conditions 16.5.1, "As soon as a result is reached ...match is at an end. Nothing that happens thereafter, except as in clause 41.17.2 (Penalty runs), shall be regarded as part of it."

Had India needed more than one run to win the match, the six run would've reflected in their final score.

"If a boundary is scored before the batters have completed sufficient runs to win the match, the whole of the boundary allowance shall be credited to the side's total and, in the case of a hit by the bat, to the striker's score," as per the ICC playing conditions.

With the win, India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The second game will be played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.