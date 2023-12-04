Following Australia's disappointing 6-run loss against India in the fifth match of the series at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, Aussie skipper Matthew Wade said that they were bad with the bat in the last few overs. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Wade said that they were good with the ball in the first inning. He also praised McDermott and said that he bounced in the game. When asked about the pitch, he said that one cannot get any harder conditions.

"I thought we bowled relatively well. We kept them to a total that probably should have been chased at this ground. Disappointing last five or six overs (with the bat). There's always a temptation to get a lefty against the two spinners. Projecting forward to the World Cup, my role is going to be down there with Tim David and Marcus Stoinis. Looking forward to the World Cup. My job is try and get us home in situations like tonight.

"Would have been nice to get the result tonight. 3-2 would have been probably a reflection of where the series was, we played some good cricket, got outplayed at times but we learned a lot. McDermott bounced back from his first game to the second game tonight. Guys like Jason Behrendorff, Dwarshuis, Sangha had a real impact in this series. You don't get harder conditions than this.," Wade said.

Coming to the match, Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer's 46-run partnership played a crucial role in India propelling to a score of 160/8.

Australia once again got off to a flying start but the wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals. It all came down to the final over when Australia needed 10 runs in six balls.

Advertisement

Arshdeep defended the total and guided India to a remarkable six-run victory.