Rohit Sharma Hurts His Left Hand During 2nd ODI Against Australia

Rohit Sharma awkwardly dived to save a boundary at deep point. © AFP
India vice-captain Rohit Sharma was taken off the field after hurting his left hand while fielding in the second ODI against Australia in Rajkot. Rohit awkwardly dived to save a boundary at deep point when he hurt his left-shoulder in the 43rd over. Rohit running from sweeper cover made a tumbling effort and was in seen writhing in pain.
He then walked out with the physio Nitin Patel and was replaced by Kedar Jadhav in the field.
After the match, India captain Virat Kohli said Rohit is expected to be fit for the third and final ODI, to be played in Bengaluru on Sunday.
"Rohit's left shoulder has popped out of few times, and he should be good to go in the next game," he said.
Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India Cricket Team Rohit Sharma India vs Australia 2020 India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Cricket
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.