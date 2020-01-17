 
India vs Australia 2020

 14 Jan 20 to 19 Jan 20

Rohit Sharma Hurts His Left Hand During 2nd ODI Against Australia

Updated: 17 January 2020 23:05 IST

Rohit Sharma was taken off the field after hurting his left hand while fielding in the second ODI against Australia in Rajkot.

Rohit Sharma Hurts His Left Hand During 2nd ODI Against Australia
Rohit Sharma awkwardly dived to save a boundary at deep point. © AFP

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma was taken off the field after hurting his left hand while fielding in the second ODI against Australia in Rajkot. Rohit awkwardly dived to save a boundary at deep point when he hurt his left-shoulder in the 43rd over. Rohit running from sweeper cover made a tumbling effort and was in seen writhing in pain.

He then walked out with the physio Nitin Patel and was replaced by Kedar Jadhav in the field. 

After the match, India captain Virat Kohli said Rohit is expected to be fit for the third and final ODI, to be played in Bengaluru on Sunday.

"Rohit's left shoulder has popped out of few times, and he should be good to go in the next game," he said.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma India vs Australia 2020 India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Cricket
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma was taken off the field after hurting his left hand
  • He was fielding in the second ODI against Australia in Rajkot
  • Rohit Sharma awkwardly dived to save a boundary at deep point
