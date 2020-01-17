Rohit Sharma Hurts His Left Hand During 2nd ODI Against Australia

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma was taken off the field after hurting his left hand while fielding in the second ODI against Australia in Rajkot. Rohit awkwardly dived to save a boundary at deep point when he hurt his left-shoulder in the 43rd over. Rohit running from sweeper cover made a tumbling effort and was in seen writhing in pain.

He then walked out with the physio Nitin Patel and was replaced by Kedar Jadhav in the field.

After the match, India captain Virat Kohli said Rohit is expected to be fit for the third and final ODI, to be played in Bengaluru on Sunday.

"Rohit's left shoulder has popped out of few times, and he should be good to go in the next game," he said.